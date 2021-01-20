Joe Biden Inauguration: Lady Gaga powers through national anthem

Hollywood A-listers missing from Donald Trump's entry to the White House four years ago are all in for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On Wednesday, the who's who of live entertainment descended on Fortress Washington, taking forward a tradition that began in the 1940s and repurposing it for global audiences online in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic's winter surge in the US.

Joe Biden's oath ceremony began with Lady Gaga singing the national anthem in front of a sea of people who had gathered at the Capitol Hill in Washington.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem on the West Front of the Capitol, where exactly a fortnight ago a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the building in a stunning bid to overturn the election results.

Meanwhile, It must be noted that this wasn't the first time that Joe Biden, now the 46th President of the United States of America, and the 'Queen of Pop' have shared a stage. In November, during Biden's campaign in Pennsylvania, a state he later went on to win, Gaga had campaigned for him. In fact, during Biden's final campaign rally, a day before the Election Day, Lady Gaga had given a stellar performance.

But Gaga and Biden's ties aren't one that have been recently forged. They go back to the days of Biden's Vice-Presidency when Gaga and he had worked closely on White House's campaign to prevent sexual violence on college campuses. In 2017, almost a year after Biden's term as Vice-President had ended, the two even shot a public service announcement about sexual assault.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden, following his oath of office, on Wednesday celebrated his incoming administration not as a celebration of a candidate but a victory for U.S. democracy, saying more work must be done to heal the nation. "At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said in his inaugural speech. "Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy," he said.

