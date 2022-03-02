Joe Biden leads Congress in standing ovation for Ukrainians during first State of the Union Address - Key Points

In his first State of the Union Address on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden led a standing ovation on Tuesday in support of Ukrainians facing a Russian siege. "Let each of us if you`re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said. He also announced the suspension of flights from Russia in the US airspace.

"We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said. "He has no idea what`s coming," the US President told Congress.

The move comes after several European countries including the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Canada closed their airspaces for Russian flights following Russia's declaration of the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics and launching of "special military operations" in Ukraine.

Joe Biden's State of the Union speech: Key points

* Biden announces closing of US airspace for Russian flights

*Biden leads Congress in standing ovation for embattled Ukrainians

*I have a better way to fight inflation - lower your costs, not your wages.

*Biden promotes 'make it in America' instead of 'foreign supply chains'

*Biden calls taming US inflation 'my top priority'

*My predecessor undermined the watchdogs whose job was to keep pandemic relief funds from being wasted. In my Administration, the watchdogs are back. We’re going after the criminals who stole billions in relief money meant for small businesses and millions of Americans.

*Let’s pass the Paycheck Fairness Act and paid leave, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and extend the Child Tax Credit — so no one has to raise a family in poverty.

*Let’s pass the PRO Act. When a majority of workers want to unionize, they shouldn’t be stopped.



*We’re launching the “Test to Treat” initiative, so people can get tested at a pharmacy and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost.

* Biden says Covid will 'no longer need control our lives'

*Biden says 'we never will just accept living with Covid'