World

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

In an attempt to solidify his legacy, Biden highlighted his decades-long advocacy for reduced prescription costs. But Harris was unquestionably the star of the show.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 07:31 AM IST

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race
Photo: White House/X
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance on Thursday afternoon (local time) for their first public event in Maryland since Biden ended his presidential bid, nominating Harris in his place.

Both Biden and Harris attended the event to celebrate the results of a legislative accomplishment: landmark price negotiations that are expected to lower the cost of prescription drugs, according to the New York Times. But more than anything, the occasion had the feel of the Democratic torch being passed.

In an attempt to solidify his legacy, Biden highlighted his decades-long advocacy for reduced prescription costs. But Harris was unquestionably the star of the show. After clearly stating, in a manner that the president has found difficult, the practical effects of Biden's hallmark health care policy, Vice President Harris persuaded the animated assembly to shout, "Thank you, Joe," reported the New York Times.

The audience started to disperse from the arena as soon as Harris finished speaking and Biden started speaking. President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June. On the other hand, Trump is eyeing a comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020.

Harris secured her party's nomination for president, earning the support of 99 per cent of the 4,567 delegates who cast ballots at the Democratic National Convention recently.

She is the first woman of color and the first Asian American to lead a major party ticket. Harris won 99 per cent of the vote, according to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). She had announced Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate.

Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous states. Whereas, Trump has announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. If elected alongside Trump, Vance would become the second youngest vice president in American history. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

