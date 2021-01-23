Joe Biden's immigration reforms gets applaud from Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook

Newly elected US President Joe Biden's steps to initiate immigration reforms has got the support from US IT sector and business groups, including technology giants Google and Apple. They are of the opinion that this move would boost American economy, create jobs and attract and retain the best talent from across the world.

Reactions from IT sector

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed President Biden's "commitment to pursuing comprehensive immigration reform that reflects the American values of justice, fairness and dignity".

"This effort will strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered," he said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a tweet on Thursday, applauded President Biden's quick action on COVID relief, Paris climate accord and immigration reform.

"Google has supported action on these important issues & we look forward to working with the new administration to help the US recover from the pandemic + grow our economy," said Sundar Pichai.

US tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft employ a huge number of IT professionals from countries like India and China.

Step taken by Joe Biden

On day one of his presidency, Joe Biden sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which proposes major overhauls to the system.

Granting legal status and a path to citizenship to tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants and other groups.

Reduce the time that family members must wait outside the US for green cards.

Called the US Citizenship Act of 2021, the legislation modernises the immigration system.

It proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards.

This move would benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals whose current wait period for legal permanent residency runs into several decades.

It is estimated that some 11 million undocumented people are living in the US.

President Biden on Wednesday also issued a series of executive orders, ranging from rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change, halting America's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, revoking Muslim travel ban, stopping immediate construction of Mexico border wall and extending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme for another four years.

