Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This company lays off over 1000 employees, says…

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE UPDATES: CJI announces establishment of National Task Force

You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

'He is the...': Joe Biden blasts former President Donald Trump in Democratic Convention speech

Astronauts practise cement mixing in ISS for lunar construction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

This company lays off over 1000 employees, says…

This company lays off over 1000 employees, says…

You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

This Mughal emperor had married 20 times before turning 25

This Mughal emperor had married 20 times before turning 25

Superfoods that help balance hormone levels

Superfoods that help balance hormone levels

5 drinks to boost vitamin B12

5 drinks to boost vitamin B12

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

HomeWorld

World

'He is the...': Joe Biden blasts former President Donald Trump in Democratic Convention speech

President Joe Biden, in his address at Democratic National Convention, attacked former US President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

'He is the...': Joe Biden blasts former President Donald Trump in Democratic Convention speech
US President Joe Biden (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In his fiery speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden trained guns at former US President Donald Trump, labelling him a 'loser'. 

The 81-year-old President, who recently announced his decision to step aside from the presidential race, was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd at the Democratic National Convention, which kicked off on Monday night (local time). 

"Donald Trump says we are loser, but he is the loser. He is dead wrong. Name a country in the world that does not think we are the leading nation in the world. Who could lead the world if not us?" said President Biden. 

Joe Biden further criticised the former President, claiming that the latter called the soliders 'losers' and 'suckers'. 

"He called soldiers who gave their lives for this country, suckers and losers. Who does he think he is?" President Biden asked. 

Drawing a contrast between his regime and what he describes as former President's failures, Biden said, "He (Donald Trump) bowed down to Vladimir Putin. I never have and Kamala Harris will never do it". 

Joe Biden went on to attack former President Trump's 'America first' doctrine and claimed that it had damaged the nation's image on a global level. 

Kamala Harris's remarks at Democratic Convention:

Kamala Harris, Vice President and Democratic nominee for the upcoming US Presidential Polls, expressed gratitude towards Biden and said, "Thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you".

Harris is the first Asian American woman and Black woman to have taken a lead over Donald Trump in the upcoming polls. 

Jill Biden expresses confidence in Harris's triumph:

"Kamala and Tim, you will win," Jill Biden said in her address at Democratic National Convention. 

In her speech, Jill Biden appealed to the nation to rally behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"We will fight and we will win!", she asserted. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over lateral entry, BJP hits back: What is the policy and why opposition is criticising it?

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over lateral entry, BJP hits back: What is the policy and why opposition is criticising it?

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE UPDATES: CJI announces establishment of National Task Force

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE UPDATES: CJI announces establishment of National Task Force

UP Bus Accident: Nearly 10 killed, 27 injured after pickup van collides with bus in Bulandshahr

UP Bus Accident: Nearly 10 killed, 27 injured after pickup van collides with bus in Bulandshahr

'Festival of unbreakable bond...': Siblings Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

'Festival of unbreakable bond...': Siblings Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood celebs 'grasshoppers', says can't be friends with them: 'Will be very shocked to...'

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood celebs 'grasshoppers', says can't be friends with them: 'Will be very shocked to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement