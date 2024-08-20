'He is the...': Joe Biden blasts former President Donald Trump in Democratic Convention speech

President Joe Biden, in his address at Democratic National Convention, attacked former US President Donald Trump.

In his fiery speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden trained guns at former US President Donald Trump, labelling him a 'loser'.

The 81-year-old President, who recently announced his decision to step aside from the presidential race, was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd at the Democratic National Convention, which kicked off on Monday night (local time).

"Donald Trump says we are loser, but he is the loser. He is dead wrong. Name a country in the world that does not think we are the leading nation in the world. Who could lead the world if not us?" said President Biden.

Joe Biden further criticised the former President, claiming that the latter called the soliders 'losers' and 'suckers'.

"He called soldiers who gave their lives for this country, suckers and losers. Who does he think he is?" President Biden asked.

Drawing a contrast between his regime and what he describes as former President's failures, Biden said, "He (Donald Trump) bowed down to Vladimir Putin. I never have and Kamala Harris will never do it".

Joe Biden went on to attack former President Trump's 'America first' doctrine and claimed that it had damaged the nation's image on a global level.

Kamala Harris's remarks at Democratic Convention:

Kamala Harris, Vice President and Democratic nominee for the upcoming US Presidential Polls, expressed gratitude towards Biden and said, "Thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you".

Harris is the first Asian American woman and Black woman to have taken a lead over Donald Trump in the upcoming polls.

Jill Biden expresses confidence in Harris's triumph:

"Kamala and Tim, you will win," Jill Biden said in her address at Democratic National Convention.

In her speech, Jill Biden appealed to the nation to rally behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"We will fight and we will win!", she asserted.