WORLD
US President Joe Biden announced that he spoke to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel, who have accepted the US proposal to end the "devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah".
US President Joe Biden announced that he spoke to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel, who have accepted the US proposal to end the "devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah".
US President Joe Biden announced the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
"Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East. I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce: They have accepted the United States' proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah", he wrote.
Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East.
I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce:
They have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.— President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2024
Backing the American President, in a statement issued by Israel, it was noted, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the US involvement in achieving the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and for the understanding that Israel maintains freedom of action in enforcing it".
In a joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, it was announced, "Today, after many weeks of tireless diplomacy, Israel and Lebanon have accepted a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon".
"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon. This announcement will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line", the statement read.
"The United States and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented and enforced, and we remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence. The United States and France also committed to lead and support international efforts for capacity-building of the Lebanese Armed Forces as well as economic development throughout Lebanon to advance stability and prosperity in the region", the statement noted.
President of France Emmanuel Macron also shared the news in a post on X.
"I wanted to welcome the ceasefire agreement reached today between Israel and Lebanon," Macron said.
In his speech earlier in the day, President Biden said, "For nearly 14 months, a deadly conflict raged across the border that separates Israel and Lebanon, a conflict that began the day after the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel".
He reiterated, "Let's be clear, Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek that war either, nor did the United States".
Biden said, "Since the war with Hezbollah began, over 70,000 Israelis have been forced to live as refugees in their own country, helplessly watching their homes, their businesses, their communities as they're bombarded and destroyed. Over 300,000 Lebanese people have also been forced to live as refugees in their own country, and the war imposed on them by Hezbollah. All told, this has been the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in decades".
He said that lasting security for the people of Israel and Lebanon cannot be achieved only on the battlefield, and thus US worked with the governments of Israel and Lebanon to forge a ceasefire, to bring a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to a close.
"Under the deal reached today, effective at 4 a.m. tomorrow local time (US), the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end. This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities", US President Joe Biden said.
"Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese Army and state security forces will deploy to take control of their territory once again. Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon will not be allowed to be rebuilt. And over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces. And civilians, civilians on both sides, will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes, their schools, their farms, their businesses, and their very lives", he announced.
Biden said that along with France and other partners, necessary assistance will be provided to make sure the deal is implemented fully and effectively.
"Let me be clear. If Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defence consistent with international law, just like any country", he noted.
"At the same time, this deal supports Lebanon's sovereignty", he said.
Biden also informed that "If fully implemented, this deal can put Lebanon on a path toward a future that's worthy of its significant past. And just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity".
Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in a prolonged conflict that began on October 8 last year, when Hezbollah attacked Israeli-controlled territory in solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by CNN.
This incident sparked a series of tit-for-tat border attacks, which eventually escalated into a major military offensive launched by Israel in mid-September.
The conflict has seen a ground invasion by Israel, resulting in the deaths of several Hezbollah leaders, including one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, and thousands of injuries from an attack involving exploding pagers. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.
Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, her sister-in-law makes rare comment on actress: 'I want you..'
Delhi pollution: Air quality improves in Delhi-NCR, AQI at 312; Anand Vihar at...
Joe Biden announces Israel, Hezbollah accept US's proposal to end 'devastating' conflict: 'After many weeks of...'
After WhatsApp, Instagram also launches live location sharing feature; know how to use it
Meet IAS officer who left lucrative job in London for UPSC exam, cracked it in second attempt, her AIR was...
Meet woman, who started her designing career with just 2 sewing machines, now leads Rs 100 crore business, she is...
Sayani Gupta shares shocking experience, says actor kept kissing her after scene was cut: 'That’s just indecent...'
Bajrang Punia suspended for four years by NADA due to violation of...
DNA TV Show: More trouble for Gautam Adani, Moody's cuts outlook on Adani firms to negative
Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 3 more days; check details
Uday Kotak's Rs 354000 crore bank gets key approval to buy Rs 4100 crore...
Allu Arjun finally wraps up Pushpa 2, says '5 years journey of Pushpa completed'; fans ask 'no Pushpa 3?'
Amid Champions Trophy row, Sri Lanka A to leave Pakistan tour midway due to…
Kanguva producer reacts to Suriya film's box office failure: 'Two fandoms, two political parties are targeting him'
'EVM tampered when you lose': SC junks plea for reverting to paper ballots
PAN 2.0: Will your existing PAN card without QR code become invalid? Know here
Raghu Ram on divorce from Sugandha Garg: ‘It nearly killed me’
Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar is termed 'biggest backstabber' after Vivian Dsena...
Deepak Kalal fights with passenger in flight? Know the truth behind viral video
Delhi court fixes Nov 28 for hearing former CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea over sanction copy in...
Where will the Champions Trophy 2025 be played? ICC to take final call on THIS date
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan recalls telling Amitabh Bachchan he made 'big mistake' by...
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato opens Rs 8500 crore QIP share sale, sets floor price at Rs...
Delhi Capitals co-owner pens emotional farewell note for Rishabh Pant: ‘Hope one day we can…’
Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee engagement takes place ahead of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, see pics
Alice Kaushik calls Karan Veer Mehra 'undeserving' to win BB 18, reveals her equation with BF Kanwar Dhillon is...
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo dance on 'Ye Ladka hai Deewana' song, netizens say 'cutest performance...'
How To Watch ‘Wicked’ Online Free: Know Where You Can Stream Wicked (2024)
Mukesh Ambani's bahu Radhika Merchant's latest look for her friend's wedding is simply breathtaking! See viral pics
Salman Khan says Pakistan government was not behind 26/11 attacks in viral video: 'Our security failed, too much...'
Malaika Arora spotted holding hands with 'mystery' man, confuses netizens days after breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Meet ‘hockey player’ actress related to a royal family, married to a top cricketer, worked with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, who cracked UPSC exam with impressive AIR, her preparation strategy is...
‘Goodbyes are never easy’: Rishabh Pant pens emotional farewell note for Delhi Capitals after IPL Auction 2025
Days after IPO launch, Hyundai Motor India gets Rs 50000000 demand due to...
After her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora is living her 'best life' with...
Meet superstar’s sibling who was relaunched on New Year, worked with Aishwarya Rai, flopped badly, accused brother of...
'Bribery' charges against Adani Group can be dropped in US after...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares she was called 'second hand' after divorce with Naga Chaitanya: 'There’s a lot of shame...'
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala bag Rs 50 crore deal after selling wedding film to OTT giant? Here's what we know
Meet cricketer who left home at 17, worked in snooker parlour, was not selected in team due to long hair, not Dhoni
Meet man, Delhi Capitals' co-owner, who fought for Shreyas Iyer with Preity Zinta's PBKS
Gautam Adani's group REACTS to TotalEnergies' decision pausing new investments, says 'will not have any...'
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will be an eight-hour-long ceremony: Report
‘We focused a lot on…’: Akash Ambani on Mumbai Indians’ signings in IPL Mega Auction 2025
This is the world’s longest train journey that covers 13 countries in just 21 days
From Code to Innovation: Suraj Dharmapuram's Quest for Engineering Excellence in Search Technology
Major blast outside Badshah’s nightclub in Chandigarh, glass window shatters; no casualty
Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja becomes first Indian film to release in China after normalisation of ties, to release on..
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur says 'that spotlight belonged to you': 'Main ta bahut lucky..'
‘One Nation One Subscription’: Centre’s scheme to ensure access to research articles, journals EXPLAINED
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 26, 2024: Check winning numbers here
Meet woman who has become the youngest to travel all 195 countries, she is from...
Kerala lottery TODAY November 26 Live Sthree Sakthi SS 443 Tuesday, check winning ticket, prize money here
The Matrix villain Hugo Weaving comments on international actors working in India: 'It is boring if it is..' | Exclusive
'Idhar kon hai...': Arjun Kapoor confesses to reaching out to an ex at 3 am, is he talking about Malaika Arora?
Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal slowly returns to normal after violence; schools reopen, Internet remains suspended
Kim Kardashian's latest lingerie photoshoot gets slammed, furious netizens say 'take the rosary off'
Woman's unique matrimonial ad for handsome businessman goes viral, looking for, 'no farts, no burps...'
Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM, Governor asks him to continue as...
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to tie the knot in 2025? Actress BREAKS silence on marriage rumours, says...
International Emmy Awards 2024: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager loses Best Drama Series to...
Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, actress shares hard-hitting video: 'Stand up for...'
Gautam Adani indictment row: US State Department refuses to comment on disruptions in Indian Parliament
UP groom climbs moving truck, chases down thief who stole money garland, dramatic video goes viral, watch
Role of microservices in fintech: Transforming digital payments and banking
Meet businessman, who is now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, stole his wife's heart with THIS pickup line
Meet Divya Prabha whose intimate scenes from All We Imagine As Light leaked online
Frontline Fury: New Su-34 bombers strike fear into Ukrainian forces
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai due to...
Woman in Kolkata metro asks passenger to speak in Hindi instead of Bengali, video goes viral, watch
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan turns 'witch', Yamini Malhotra's reaction leaves housemates shocked; WATCH
'Let me tell you the truth...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS silence on divorce from Naga Chaitanya ahead of his wedding
Is Mohammed Siraj dating Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma? India cricketer's latest social media activity ignites rumours
Will Eknath Shinde step down as Maharashtra CM? His cryptic post sparks speculation, asks party workers not to...
Safdarjung Hospital's emergency ward shut down following senior IPS officer's abusive outburst
THIS day is crucial for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Jio Financial Services will become part of...
Yuvika Chaudhary hints at ego clashes, seeks 'trust, respect, loyalty' in cryptic post after Prince Narula slammed her
Meet India's first actress to give Rs 500 crore film, allegedly dated 3 superstars, no releases in 1 year, still earns..
Anil Ambani leaves Mukesh Ambani behind as Reliance Infrastructure prepares to enter…
'AR Rahman is like a...': Bassist Mohini Dey BREAKS SILENCE on linkup rumours with composer, requests privacy
'This better be...': What Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne told him before kissing scene with Aishwarya Rai in Dhoom 2
BIG blow to Gautam Adani, Total Energies suspends new investments in Adani Group after...
Delhi pollution: No relief for Delhi-NCR as air quality remains 'very poor'; schools to conduct classes in...
Pushpa 2 music composer DSP slams producers of Allu Arjun film, takes dig at them for their behaviour: 'I am shameless'
KKR full squad, IPL 2025: Complete list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in mega auction
RCB full squad, IPL 2025: Complete list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in mega auction
‘Virat does not need us…’: Jasprit Bumrah makes BIG statement following win over Australia in Perth Test
Apple's iPhone production in India surpasses USD 10 billion mark in just…, creates 1.75 lakh jobs
Meet man, IIT-JEE topper who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 1, studied at IIT-Bombay, now pursuing...
Meet man, son of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 45339 crore, left life of luxury to become monk at 18 due to...
Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer in third attempt with AIR...
This man began with selling soda on street, built Rs 1900 crore empire, his 5th generation runs…
16 years of 26/11: Remembering bravehearts of Mumbai terror attacks
DNA TV Show: Hindu community leader arrested in Bangladesh
Nimrat Kaur shares photos from Diljit Dosanjh's Pune concert, singer says 'you should have...'
Boman Irani's directorial debut The Mehta Boys shines at its Asia premiere at 55th International Film Festival of India
PBKS full squad, IPL 2025: Complete list of players bought by Punjab Kings in mega auction
PAN 2.0 project: Government to launch PAN card with QR code, all you need to know
DC full squad, IPL 2025: Complete list of players bought by Delhi Capitals in mega auction