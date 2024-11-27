US President Joe Biden announced that he spoke to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel, who have accepted the US proposal to end the "devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah".

US President Joe Biden announced the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East. I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce: They have accepted the United States' proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah", he wrote.

Backing the American President, in a statement issued by Israel, it was noted, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the US involvement in achieving the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and for the understanding that Israel maintains freedom of action in enforcing it".

In a joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, it was announced, "Today, after many weeks of tireless diplomacy, Israel and Lebanon have accepted a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon".

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon. This announcement will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line", the statement read.

"The United States and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented and enforced, and we remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence. The United States and France also committed to lead and support international efforts for capacity-building of the Lebanese Armed Forces as well as economic development throughout Lebanon to advance stability and prosperity in the region", the statement noted.

President of France Emmanuel Macron also shared the news in a post on X.

"I wanted to welcome the ceasefire agreement reached today between Israel and Lebanon," Macron said.

In his speech earlier in the day, President Biden said, "For nearly 14 months, a deadly conflict raged across the border that separates Israel and Lebanon, a conflict that began the day after the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel".

He reiterated, "Let's be clear, Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek that war either, nor did the United States".

Biden said, "Since the war with Hezbollah began, over 70,000 Israelis have been forced to live as refugees in their own country, helplessly watching their homes, their businesses, their communities as they're bombarded and destroyed. Over 300,000 Lebanese people have also been forced to live as refugees in their own country, and the war imposed on them by Hezbollah. All told, this has been the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in decades".

He said that lasting security for the people of Israel and Lebanon cannot be achieved only on the battlefield, and thus US worked with the governments of Israel and Lebanon to forge a ceasefire, to bring a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to a close.

"Under the deal reached today, effective at 4 a.m. tomorrow local time (US), the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end. This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities", US President Joe Biden said.

"Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese Army and state security forces will deploy to take control of their territory once again. Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon will not be allowed to be rebuilt. And over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces. And civilians, civilians on both sides, will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes, their schools, their farms, their businesses, and their very lives", he announced.

Biden said that along with France and other partners, necessary assistance will be provided to make sure the deal is implemented fully and effectively.

"Let me be clear. If Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defence consistent with international law, just like any country", he noted.

"At the same time, this deal supports Lebanon's sovereignty", he said.

Biden also informed that "If fully implemented, this deal can put Lebanon on a path toward a future that's worthy of its significant past. And just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity".

Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in a prolonged conflict that began on October 8 last year, when Hezbollah attacked Israeli-controlled territory in solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by CNN.

This incident sparked a series of tit-for-tat border attacks, which eventually escalated into a major military offensive launched by Israel in mid-September.

The conflict has seen a ground invasion by Israel, resulting in the deaths of several Hezbollah leaders, including one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, and thousands of injuries from an attack involving exploding pagers. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

