Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Jinping warns Biden to 'not cross red-line' as Taiwan turns into US-China flashpoint at G-20 Summit

It was also reported that Xi told Biden that Beijing was "deeply concerned" about the conflict in Ukraine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Jinping warns Biden to 'not cross red-line' as Taiwan turns into US-China flashpoint at G-20 Summit
Photo: Reuters

In rare discussions designed at mending relations that are at their worst in decades, U.S. President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that they were both responsible for avoiding their superpower rivalry from descending into confrontation. Chinese President Xi warned Joe Biden not to cross Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it claims as its territory.

In an AFP report, Xi told Biden, "The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations." 

A day before a Group of 20 (G20) meeting anticipated to be laden with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Biden shook hands warmly in front of their national flags at a luxurious hotel on Indonesia's Bali island.

Biden reportedly raised U.S. concerns to China's "coercive and more hostile moves toward Taiwan," Beijing's "non-market economic practises," and behaviours in "Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and human rights more generally" during the three-hour discussion.

Also, READ: Turkey blast: Know how Syrian woman planted bomb that killed six in Istanbul

"As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation," Biden told reporters in remarks.

The White House said that U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken would visit to follow up on the talks. Even while some members of both delegations donned masks to protect themselves against COVID, neither leader saw fit to do so.

Growing tensions over a wide range of topics, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade practises, and U.S. limits on Chinese technology, have roiled U.S.-China telations in recent years.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, have claimed that both Beijing and Washington have been making modest attempts to mend fences during the last two months.

(With inputs from Reuters)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.