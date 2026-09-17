Jharkhand power plant shut after Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman skipped BRICS summit, claims BNP leader

BNP acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi questioned whether the Godda power plant outage was connected to Tarique Rahman skipping the BRICS Summit, while India has said the plant shutdown was due to a technical fault.

A senior leader of Bangladesh’s ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has linked the shutdown of a unit at Adani Power’s Godda plant in Jharkhand to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s decision not to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

BNP acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi raised questions about the timing of the outage while speaking at a protest rally outside Dhaka’s Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday.

Rizvi alleged that India was creating a “web of conspiracy” against Bangladesh and said Rahman’s decision to stay away from the BRICS Summit demonstrated Bangladesh’s “independence and sovereignty”. His comments were reported by Bangladeshi media outlets including The Daily Star and The Financial Express.

What happened at the Adani Power plant

One of the two units at the 1,600 MW Godda power plant developed a technical problem late on September 10. The unit was taken offline after a fault involving the plant’s boiler/feed system.

The shutdown reduced the electricity supplied by the plant to Bangladesh from around 1,496 MW to less than 800 MW. The affected unit was repaired and reconnected to Bangladesh’s national grid on September 13.

The outage came at a difficult time for Bangladesh, which was already facing a power deficit of around 2,500 MW. Several parts of the country were experiencing daily power cuts lasting between three and 10 hours.

Rizvi links shutdown to BRICS decision

Rizvi questioned whether the plant shutdown was connected to Rahman’s decision not to travel to New Delhi.

"He [Tarique] decided not to go, and the next day it was shut down. What was the reason behind that? Do you need to pass the bar exam to understand it? Do you need a PhD from a university? We understand what happened," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

He also argued that because the plant is located in India, its electricity supply could be controlled from Jharkhand.

"The power plant supplies 1,300MW of electricity to Bangladesh. But its switch is in Jharkhand, India. They can turn it off and on at any time," Rizvi said, according to JagoNews24.

However, available reports have attributed the September 10 shutdown to a technical problem, with the affected unit returning to service on September 13.

Rizvi had earlier raised sabotage questions

This was not the first time Rizvi had questioned technical problems affecting Bangladesh’s energy supply.

On September 12, he raised the possibility of sabotage after the Godda unit failure came shortly after disruptions at the Maheshkhali LNG terminal in Bangladesh.

"The failure of a unit of Adani Power Plant after a technical fault at the FSRU in Maheshkhali [LNG terminal failed] has raised questions in people's minds. Is there any mystery behind this? Is there any sabotage going on somewhere? Why is there one technical fault after another now?" he said in a statement shared by the BNP Media Cell.

The Maheshkhali LNG terminal had also faced problems earlier. A fire on July 21 damaged electrical cables connected to its boiler system, reducing gas supplies to Bangladesh. The terminal partially resumed operations on August 6 but went offline again on August 14 following another technical issue.

Why Tarique Rahman skipped the BRICS Summit

Rizvi said Rahman’s decision not to attend the BRICS Summit was based on Bangladesh’s sovereignty.

"Tarique Rahman is the prime minister of an independent and sovereign country. You will not invite him as prime minister and expect him to sit on the sidelines. That cannot happen," Rizvi was quoted as saying by The Financial Express.

Bangladesh had earlier said that Rahman had not been invited to the BRICS Summit in his capacity as prime minister. Instead, the invitation was described as being extended to the chair of BIMSTEC, a position currently held by Bangladesh.

India says Rahman received two invitations

India has disputed the confusion over the nature of Rahman’s invitations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on September 15 that Rahman had received two separate invitations — one for a bilateral visit to India and another to attend the BRICS Summit in his capacity as BIMSTEC chair.

"We had invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on a bilateral visit, and subsequently, he was invited for the BRICS Summit as chair of BIMSTEC. So, he had received two invitations, one on the bilateral side and the other for the BRICS Summit as well," Jaiswal said.

India had invited Rahman to the BRICS Outreach session as the current BIMSTEC chair. Bangladesh is not a BRICS member or partner country.

No evidence presented linking outage to BRICS decision

Rizvi has questioned whether the timing of the Godda outage was connected to Rahman’s decision to skip the summit, but he has not presented evidence establishing such a link.

Reports on the Godda incident have attributed the shutdown to a technical fault, while the affected unit was restored to the grid within three days.

The allegations come amid broader political tensions between India and Bangladesh, with BNP leaders repeatedly accusing New Delhi of interfering in Bangladesh’s affairs.