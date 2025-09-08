Jerusalem: Attackers shot civilians at bus stop; 5 killed, several injured, know what happened

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

IRCTC Launches 7 Jyotirlinga Tour 2025: Know route, price, facilities, how to book train package

Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'

4 Meme Coins Set to Outperform the Market in 2025

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri Achieves 94% Golden Ratio Score, Ranked Among the World's Most Handsome Men

Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know

Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'

Three dead after MSRTC bus collides with two-wheeler in Nashik, know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Main reason...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Jerusalem: Attackers shot civilians at bus stop; 5 killed, several injured, know what happened

The shooting incident at a bus stop in Jerusalem killed at least five people and injured several on Monday morning. The incident took place after attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Jerusalem: Attackers shot civilians at bus stop; 5 killed, several injured, know what happened
The shooting incident at a bus stop in Jerusalem killed at least five people
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The shooting incident at a bus stop in Jerusalem killed at least five people and injured several on Monday morning, according to Israeli police and emergency services. The incident took place after attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.

One of the deceased was a man in his 50s, while three men in their 30s, as per Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency response service. It added that among the injured, said to be between 12 to 15, five suffered serious gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

How did the attack unfold?

The site of the shooting is a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, located on a road towards the Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli Police said that two attackers stopped their vehicle at the Ramot Junction and opened fire at a bus stop. According to the police, attackers targeted those waiting at a bus stop, and Israeli media reported that the attackers then boarded a crowded bus and opened fire at the passengers.

To prevent a major incident, a security officer and a civilian at the site of the incident retaliated with fire and “neutralised” the attackers, the statement added. “Large police forces, under the command of the District Commander, are securing the area. Police bomb disposal units are ensuring the area is safe, while forensic teams are gathering evidence.”

The CCTV footage of the shooting incident showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop during morning hours, with immense rush and busy roads. Paramedics were called, who told the media that the area saw people panicking, wounded, and some of them lying unconscious around the bus stop, while the roads were covered in broken glass.

Soon after, hundreds of security forces reached the spot to search for other accomplices or ammunition meant for other such incidents. The Israeli military said it is encircling Palestinian villages on the outskirts of the nearby West Bank city of Ramallah as it steps up defense in response to the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited the site of the attack to take stock of the situation.  

download

Summary: A shooting incident took place at a bus stop at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem on Monday morning. The unknown attackers flee the spot leaving 5 people dead and several injured. Paramedics and security forces reached the spot for further investigation. 

FAQs
Q1. What happened in Jerusalem?

Two attackers shot at civilians at a bus stop and inside a bus in Jerusalem. 5 people were dead and several injured. 

Q2: What is the update?

Security forces reached the spot and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. 

(With inputs from the agency)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration, accused on the run
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status...
From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 box office day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan film mints Rs 150 crore
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE