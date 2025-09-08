Jerusalem: Attackers shot civilians at bus stop; 5 killed, several injured, know what happened

The shooting incident at a bus stop in Jerusalem killed at least five people and injured several on Monday morning. The incident took place after attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.

The shooting incident at a bus stop in Jerusalem killed at least five people and injured several on Monday morning, according to Israeli police and emergency services. The incident took place after attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.

One of the deceased was a man in his 50s, while three men in their 30s, as per Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency response service. It added that among the injured, said to be between 12 to 15, five suffered serious gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

How did the attack unfold?

The site of the shooting is a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, located on a road towards the Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli Police said that two attackers stopped their vehicle at the Ramot Junction and opened fire at a bus stop. According to the police, attackers targeted those waiting at a bus stop, and Israeli media reported that the attackers then boarded a crowded bus and opened fire at the passengers.

To prevent a major incident, a security officer and a civilian at the site of the incident retaliated with fire and “neutralised” the attackers, the statement added. “Large police forces, under the command of the District Commander, are securing the area. Police bomb disposal units are ensuring the area is safe, while forensic teams are gathering evidence.”

The CCTV footage of the shooting incident showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop during morning hours, with immense rush and busy roads. Paramedics were called, who told the media that the area saw people panicking, wounded, and some of them lying unconscious around the bus stop, while the roads were covered in broken glass.

Soon after, hundreds of security forces reached the spot to search for other accomplices or ammunition meant for other such incidents. The Israeli military said it is encircling Palestinian villages on the outskirts of the nearby West Bank city of Ramallah as it steps up defense in response to the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited the site of the attack to take stock of the situation.

