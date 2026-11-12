Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia in doubt as board weighs ouster over second affair report

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it into the world's dominant AI chip supplier, now valued at nearly $4 trillion. His potential departure could leave the company facing significant leadership uncertainty.

Jensen Huang's troubles at Nvidia continue to deepen ahead of a crucial board meeting on Wednesday that will decide whether he stays as CEO. The 63-year-old is facing allegations of a relationship with a top executive, on top of scrutiny over his reported links to a Chinese businesswoman suspected of espionage for Beijing, Reuters reported, quoting a source familiar with the situation.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it into the world's dominant AI chip supplier, now valued at nearly $4 trillion. His potential departure could leave the company facing significant leadership uncertainty.

The reports have rattled investors, with Nvidia shares falling around 8% in after-hours trading and wiping out nearly $600 billion in market value this week. According to Bloomberg, the board has brought in an outside firm to search for replacements, as the company does not have a clear successor lined up.

Alice Huang ties fueled Nvidia storm

Reports about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman allegedly linked by US intelligence to shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, first triggered the controversy.

It grew further on Wednesday after The New York Times reported that Huang, 63, was also allegedly involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who was his subordinate.

How it began?

Two ex-employees said they witnessed Huang and Powell, 48, being affectionate with each other at a San Jose hotel during a conference in March. The Times reported that a bystander recorded them until Huang's security team intervened.

The newspaper cited five people who had worked at Nvidia. When contacted for comment, Huang reportedly said, "I don't think you should be talking to me directly," and hung up.

What will happen after Huang's exist?

If Huang leaves, Nvidia could face a serious leadership vacuum, as there is no obvious replacement. He holds about 3.6% of Nvidia's shares and keeps close control over the company, with dozens of senior executives reporting to him directly.

Analysts say an abrupt removal would be challenging because the company lacks a clear succession plan.

On Sunday, Huang told employees in a memo that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility", but did not provide details about the relationship.

The same day, Nvidia's board launched a probe into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Independent directors are overseeing the inquiry with assistance from external legal counsel. The board had expressed confidence in Huang at the time.

President Donald Trump has also voiced support for Huang, describing him as "an honorable guy" who had "done an amazing job for our country."

But Huang could come under further pressure in Washington. If he fails to respond to a request for a private briefing on his alleged ties to the Chinese businesswoman and claims of information being shared with Beijing, he could face a congressional subpoena.

Axios reported on Wednesday, citing senior sources, that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had stalled Trump's push to crack down on firms suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China. Neither the White House nor Lutnick's spokesperson commented immediately.