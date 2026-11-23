NVIDIA has brought back co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, days after he resigned from the position amid a controversy involving an alleged Chinese spy and national security concerns.

NVIDIA has brought back co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, days after he resigned from the position amid a controversy involving an alleged Chinese spy and national security concerns. According to Reuters, Nvidia said that it was ''reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal under pressure ​from US President Donald Trump following revelations of extramarital affairs ‌by Huang, including with an alleged Chinese spy''.

Interestingly, Nvidia shares surged more than 31% in premarket trading.

NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director. Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026

After Huang's resignation on November 12, several employees, shareholders, and business partners, along with US President Trump, had publicly backed his return to the chip-making company. However, Nvidia's chairman, Harvey Jones, said that the company would not rehire Huang despite the campaign for his return.

A petition seeking his reinstatement was also filed, which received more than 180,000 signatures, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk also among its supporters.

Why did Jensen Huang resign from NVIDIA?

Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on November 12 following revelations about his personal relationships, including one with a businesswoman named Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Social media reaction

Soon after the return of Huang went viral on social media, netizens were quick enough to use AI-powered pictures and videos to create hilarious memes. Check some of them here.

Live footage of Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia offices emerges https://t.co/noBlYJaOnR — Liquid (@liquidtrading) November 23, 2026

Jensen Huang rolling into the office rn: https://t.co/23dVKG1Ay2 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 23, 2026