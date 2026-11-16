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Jensen Huang eyes Nvidia CEO comeback as Elon Musk and tech allies rally behind him

Amid ongoing controversy over Nvidia's leadership, Jensen Huang has reportedly discussed his return as CEO, while several prominent tech industry figures root for him.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 06:59 AM IST

Jensen Huang eyes Nvidia CEO comeback as Elon Musk and tech allies rally behind him
Jensen Huang reportedly discusses a possible return as Nvidia CEO. (AI-Generated)
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Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, who recently resigned from the top managerial post at Nvidia after revelations of extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy, is considering a return. Yes, you read it right! According to a report by the Financial Times, Huang has reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead the chipmaker company with people close to him.  The report further claims that Huang has discussed his potential comeback with several influential figures in the technology industry, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

The Financial Times report also claims that efforts are being made to build a network of influential executives from the industry to lobby for his return. ''Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the Financial Times reported, quoting an ally.

Nvidia employees and Elon Musk back Huang's return

Not only this, but Huang is also getting support from some employees of Nvidia, who have publicly backed him and even signed the open letter. Earlier, Elon Musk also openly supported Huang and replied to a post on X, wherein he said, ''A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too.''

His reply came to a post shared by a user named Yun-Ta Tsai, who wrote, ''If NVIDIA employees want Jensen back, they should start with “NVIDIA is nothing without its people” - resign and chill. Good GPU engineers are very hard to find and even harder to replace than ML engineers. Engineers should take their destiny into their own hands if they love the company. They shape and deliver the company mission, not the boards.''

Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO?

Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia, which he co-founded in 1993, came after 33 long years, following reports about his alleged personal relationship with a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence services that surfaced in the media.

After Jensen's resignation, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress took over as interim CEO while the board is still searching for a permanent replacement. Meanwhile, Jensen's return now remains completely dependent on the decision of the board members of the world's biggest supplier of artificial intelligence chip making company.

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