JeM top commander EXPOSES Pakistan's Asim Munir, says 'ordered officers to attend funeral of terrorists died in Operation Sindoor'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at arch-rival India ahead of Sunday's fixture

DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date

Rahul Gandhi makes BIG allegation on CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting 'vote chors', ECI calls it 'baseless'

Amid uncertainty over trade talks, US-India enter new partnership phase in..., eye...

Big win for India as Apple shifts iPhone assembly from China, Noel Tata's company bags 37% FY25 revenue from US shipments, will bring in Rs...

Dark showering: Can showering in dark improve sleep and mental health? benefits for sleep, relaxation and more

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kajol cracks up Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, calls Aryan Khan's show...; shares unseen photos from premiere night

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone REMOVED from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers cite 'commitment issue'

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik accuses Anu Malik of mistreating his father, says 'meri mom ko bahut kuch sunaya gaya when she was..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more

Sharad Navratri 2025: Day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi

DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date

DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result da

Rahul Gandhi makes BIG allegation on CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting 'vote chors', ECI calls it 'baseless'

Rahul Gandhi makes BIG allegation on CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting 'vote chors

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeWorld

WORLD

JeM top commander EXPOSES Pakistan's Asim Munir, says 'ordered officers to attend funeral of terrorists died in Operation Sindoor'

Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) top commander Ilyas Kashmiri has made a shocking revelation on Pakistan's army chief Marshal. He claimed that Asim Munir had said that the terrorists killed in India’s ‘Operation Sindoor‘ should be honoured.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

JeM top commander EXPOSES Pakistan's Asim Munir, says 'ordered officers to attend funeral of terrorists died in Operation Sindoor'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) top commander Ilyas Kashmiri's various clips exposing Pakistan are emerging online. In a recent one, he has made a shocking revelation on Pakistan's army chief Marshal. He claimed that Asim Munir had said that the terrorists killed in India’s ‘Operation Sindoor‘ should be honoured. Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) had also odered Pakistan army's top officers to attend the funeral of terrorists killed in India's Operation Sindoor, claims Kashmiri. This comes after Pakistan have long denied its involvement in Pahalgam terror attack, and has asked for evidences from India.

In a clip that has emerged online, Ilyas Kashmiri said, that "GHQ ordered the martyrs to be honoured and given the last salute. Corps commanders were asked to accompany the janaza (funeral procession) and guard it in uniform.' 

JeM top commanders makes shocking revelation on Masood Azhar

Ilyas Kashmiri also confessed that JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar's family members were killed in a precise strike by Indian air force under Operation Sindoor. India launched Operation Sindoor targetting nine terror bases in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, as an aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir valley that shocked entire nation. 

In a video, he confessed that thier chief Masood Azhar's family were "torn to pieces" during India's strike in Bahawalpur. JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri in urdu said, 'Embracing terrorism for protecting the borders of this country, we clashed with Delhi, we clashed with Kabul and Kandahar. After sacrificing everything, on May 7 in Bahawalpur, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn into pieces by Indian forces.' 

In another clip Kashmiri revealed that Maulana Masood Azhar, in orchestrating and executing the terror attacks in Delhi and Mumbai, including the Parliament attack and 26/11. "After escaping the prison of Tihar Jail in Delhi, Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar comes to Pakistan. The soil of Balakot provides him a base to carry forward his vision, mission, and programme Delhi and Bombay [Mumbai]—this is how Maulana Masood Azhar, the Amir-ul-Mujahideen who terrorised the country, appears," Kashmiri said in the video. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says, 'will study implications...'
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says...
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operations underway
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operatio
'What a diva': Little girl brings chair to Delhi Metro, internet can’t stop laughing
'What a diva': Little girl brings chair to Delhi Metro, internet can’t stop laug
ABVP's star in Delhi University student union elections, Aryan Mann is in the lead
ABVP's Aryan Mann Leads DU Student Union Race
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE