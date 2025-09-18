JeM top commander EXPOSES Pakistan's Asim Munir, says 'ordered officers to attend funeral of terrorists died in Operation Sindoor'

Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) top commander Ilyas Kashmiri has made a shocking revelation on Pakistan's army chief Marshal. He claimed that Asim Munir had said that the terrorists killed in India’s ‘Operation Sindoor‘ should be honoured.

Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) top commander Ilyas Kashmiri's various clips exposing Pakistan are emerging online. In a recent one, he has made a shocking revelation on Pakistan's army chief Marshal. He claimed that Asim Munir had said that the terrorists killed in India’s ‘Operation Sindoor‘ should be honoured. Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) had also odered Pakistan army's top officers to attend the funeral of terrorists killed in India's Operation Sindoor, claims Kashmiri. This comes after Pakistan have long denied its involvement in Pahalgam terror attack, and has asked for evidences from India.

In a clip that has emerged online, Ilyas Kashmiri said, that "GHQ ordered the martyrs to be honoured and given the last salute. Corps commanders were asked to accompany the janaza (funeral procession) and guard it in uniform.'

JeM top commanders makes shocking revelation on Masood Azhar

Ilyas Kashmiri also confessed that JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar's family members were killed in a precise strike by Indian air force under Operation Sindoor. India launched Operation Sindoor targetting nine terror bases in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, as an aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir valley that shocked entire nation.

In a video, he confessed that thier chief Masood Azhar's family were "torn to pieces" during India's strike in Bahawalpur. JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri in urdu said, 'Embracing terrorism for protecting the borders of this country, we clashed with Delhi, we clashed with Kabul and Kandahar. After sacrificing everything, on May 7 in Bahawalpur, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn into pieces by Indian forces.'

In another clip Kashmiri revealed that Maulana Masood Azhar, in orchestrating and executing the terror attacks in Delhi and Mumbai, including the Parliament attack and 26/11. "After escaping the prison of Tihar Jail in Delhi, Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar comes to Pakistan. The soil of Balakot provides him a base to carry forward his vision, mission, and programme Delhi and Bombay [Mumbai]—this is how Maulana Masood Azhar, the Amir-ul-Mujahideen who terrorised the country, appears," Kashmiri said in the video.