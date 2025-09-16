JeM leader's BIG admission on Operation Sindoor, says, 'Masood Azhar's family torn into pieces', WATCH

In a viral video, the JeM commander can be heard explaining how the Indian armed forces entered their hideout and attacked them.

Months after Operation Sindoor, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s top commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, has admitted that India's strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) tore the family members of the terror group’s chief, Maulana Masood Azhar, into pieces. In a viral video, the JeM commander can be heard explaining how the Indian armed forces entered their hideout and attacked them.

"In defending this land, we embraced militancy and fought in Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar to protect its borders. After giving everything, on May 7, Indian forces struck in Bahawalpur, tearing apart the family of Maulana Masood Azhar," he said.

Operation Sindoor

India’s military targeted nine major terror hubs across Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor, days after a Lashkar-e-Taiba wing carried out a brutal attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians.

This included JeM's headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke, among other key installations. Pakistan later acknowledged that nine sites were hit in the strikes, including locations in Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muridke - all known hubs of extremist activity.

About Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur is Pakistan's 12th-largest city and was targeted as it serves as the nerve centre of JeM. It is located around 400 km from Lahore and houses JeM's operational headquarters at the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also known as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

