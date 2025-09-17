JeM commander's another bombshell claim: 'Masood Azhar orchestrated, executed Parliament attack and...'

A senior Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist has directly implicated his boss, Maulana Masood Azhar, in orchestrating and executing the terror attacks in Delhi and Mumbai, dismissing Pakistan's repeated denials of giving shelter to terror groups on its lands.

Azhar was imprisoned in India, prompting the infamous 1999 Kandhar hijacking that led to his release by the Indian authorities. "After escaping the prison of Tihar Jail in Delhi, Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar comes to Pakistan. The soil of Balakot provides him a base to carry forward his vision, mission, and programme Delhi and Bombay [Mumbai]—this is how Maulana Masood Azhar, the Amir-ul-Mujahideen who terrorised the country, appears," Kashmiri said in the video.

'Laden shaped the ideology'

The Jaish commander openly evoked Pakistan's Balakot as a staging ground for Masood Azhar's campaign to plant terror against India, mentioning Osama Bin Laden as a "martyr" who shaped the ideology. His comments cement India's long-standing claims that the JeM, a UN-designated terror organisation, operated freely under the watch of the Pakistani government.

In another bombshell, Kashmiri earlier admitted that the May 7 strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' destroyed Jaish's Bahawalpur camps, killing several of Azhar's family members who were "torn apart" in the attack.