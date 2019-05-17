Jeffrey Rosen confirmed as US' next deputy attorney general

Jeffrey Rosen was confirmed as the United States' latest deputy attorney general by the US Senate on Thursday after his predecessor, Rod Rosenstein, left the department last week.

Rosenstein oversaw Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigations into Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential elections, before stepping down from his post in April.

The US Senate, controlled by the Republicans, approved Rosen as the next deputy attorney general through a vote, with 52 voting in favour of his appointment, according to Xinhua.

US President Donald Trump had nominated Rosen for the job in February.

His decision was criticised, reportedly due to Rosen's lack of experience as a prosecutor.

The latest deputy attorney general previously served at the Department of Transportation as the deputy secretary.

He also served in former US President George W. Bush's administration.