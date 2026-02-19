Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his alleged links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per BBC.

As per reports, several officers were pictured by news photographers arriving at Andrew's residence.

Thames Valley Police, which covers an area in southern England, released a statement. They said, "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Andrew's alleged link to Jeffrey Epstein

The Thames Valley Police have been probing alleged links of Prince Andrew with the late convicted pedophile and claims that he, when Mountbatten-Windsor (Former Prince Andrew) was the then British trade envoy, sent trafficking report to Epstein in 2010. According to the BBC, emails released by the US department reportedly show that Andrew sent reports to Epstein, including one dated November 2010 sent by his then Indian-origin special assistant Amit Patel, related to official trade visits.

Since details of Mountbatten-Windsor's close ties with Epstein first emerged last year, Andrew has been stripped him of all his royal titles and duties and evicting him from his royal mansion on the Windsor estate near London by King Charles III.