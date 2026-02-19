Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'
Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download
Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office
'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi
Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes
Ramadan 2026: First roza begins in India after crescent moon sighting; Check Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru today
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixtures - Full schedule, dates, venues, live streaming and more
Massive explosion in residential building in Pakistan's Karachi; 16 killed; here's what we know
Stabbed multiple times, head smashed by flower pot: Chilling murder of 30-year-old woman by ex-husband over her remarriage in Hyderabad
WORLD
King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his alleged links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per BBC.
King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his alleged links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per BBC. As per reports, several officers were pictured by news photographers arriving at Andrew’s residence.
Thames Valley Police, which covers an area in southern England, released a statement. They said, "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."
The Thames Valley Police have been probing alleged links of Prince Andrew with the late convicted pedophile and claims that he, when Mountbatten-Windsor (Former Prince Andrew) was the then British trade envoy, sent trafficking report to Epstein in 2010. According to the BBC, emails released by the US department reportedly show that Andrew sent reports to Epstein, including one dated November 2010 sent by his then Indian-origin special assistant Amit Patel, related to official trade visits.
Since details of Mountbatten-Windsor's close ties with Epstein first emerged last year, Andrew has been stripped him of all his royal titles and duties and evicting him from his royal mansion on the Windsor estate near London by King Charles III.