WORLD

Jeffrey Epstein files update: When will DOJ release documents? Know timing, what to expect from the files, other details

Epstein Files that have put the who’s who including US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk among dozens of other elite and important personalities is nearing its deadline. Donald Trump signed the bill into Epstein Files Transparency Act after which December 19 is the deadline.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

Jeffrey Epstein files update: When will DOJ release documents? Know timing, what to expect from the files, other details
Epstein Files
Epstein Files that have put the who’s who including US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk,Noam Chomsky, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin among dozens of other elite and important personalities is nearing its deadline. The controversy around it forced Donald Trump to sign the bill turning it into Epstein Files Transparency Act. Under the Act, the client list of child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and various other documents linked with him have been mandated to be released. 

The bill, signed on November 19, got majority support in Congress, mandated that the files must be released within 30 days of its signing into an Act. This makes December 19 its deadline and for Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the files. 

What time will the Epstein Files be released? 

The Justice Department has not given timing when they might release the files. However, according to a report by CNN which cited sources in the Department of Justice, the release of the Epstein Files could come ‘down to the wire’. 

Bondi and his team are likely pushing the deadline to almost its closing timing, suggesting an evening release. The publication also mentioned that lots of redactions (editing or censoring parts of something) are needed, and each attorney has been processing over 1,000 documents since Thanksgiving week. However, no specific release time is known yet.  

What can possibly Epstein files reveal? 

According to the law, the DOJ must release entire unclassified records, communications, and investigative materials from the DOJ, FBI, and US Attorney’s offices regarding Epstein and his partner-cum-accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. 

Things that can be edited include those parts of the files that include personally identifiable information of victims or victims’ personal and medical files and related files which when revealed could intervene into the privacy of various important people. They can be  

They can also be sealed if they show or include child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) as defined under 18 USC 2256 and prohibited under 18 USC 2252–2252A or would endanger an ongoing federal investigation or prosecution, if such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary. 

