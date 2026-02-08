Jeffrey Epstein files: Sex offender allegedly wanted to impregnate women at his ranch, create 'super race' of humans

Over several years, Epstein, who died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in New York in 2019, had confided in scientists and others that he wanted to impregnate women at his large ranch in New Mexico state, creating what some people have reportedly described as a "baby ranch."

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender, had allegedly hatched a plan to use his wealth and high-profile social circle to propagate his DNA and create a so-called 'super race' of humans. Over several years, Epstein, who died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in New York in 2019, had confided in scientists and others that he wanted to impregnate women at his large ranch in New Mexico state, creating what some people have described as a "baby ranch." According to a report by The New York Times (NYT), Epstein had imagined it as a site where dozens of women would give birth to his children.

Epstein's idea was rooted in his interest in transhumanism, a movement that promotes the use of technology in an attempt to enhance human capabilities. In the 2000s, Epstein allegedly told scientists and business personalities that he wanted to use his New Mexico property as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm. A woman, who identified herself as a NASA scientist, said the financier wanted 20 pregnant women at the 33,000-square-foot ranch at any given time, as per the NYT report. Epstein reportedly drew inspiration from the Repository for Germinal Choice, a long-defunct sperm bank that sought donations from Nobel laureates with the belief their genes would enhance the human race. Epstein is also said to have discussed cryonics -- an unproven practice involving freezing of human bodies after death with the hope of future revival.

Did Jeffrey Epstein have children?

The question of whether Epstein ever fathered any children remains unanswered. Files released by the US Department of Justice contain references that he may have had children. As per the documents, one woman alleges that she gave birth to a baby girl around 2002, when she was 16 or 17 years old. She further claims the child was taken away from her minutes after the birth, a process overseen by Epstein's close associate and former partner Ghislaine Maxwell. No children were mentioned in Epstein's will.