Jeffrey Epstein files: New picture show sex offender dining with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

The latest installment of Jeffrey Epstein files has released photograph showing the sex offender sitting with tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, sparking debate around his long and vast connections with Silicon Valley.

The photo seems to show Silicon giants Musk and Zuckerberg sitting along with others at a long dinner table. The files, released by the US Department of Justice, also included emails according to which Epstein sent a mail to himself on August 2, 2015, mentioning that he was scheduled to have dinner in Los Angeles with “musk thiel zuckerberg”, referring to Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and investor Peter Thiel. The next day another email to him showed himself with these people at a dinner gathering.

The convicted sex offender described the newly released image a “wild dinner” with some of the most powerful people in the world. Days after sharing the first mail, another email dated August 20, 2015, shows him gloating about hosting the dinner, confirming that the dinner witnessed key business leaders such as PayPal co-founder and billionaire investor Peter Thiel, venture capitalist and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and other prominent executives. The new picture seems to be the closest reference to Epstein’s description.

Some reports suggest that the email was also sent to Tom Pritzker,billionaire businessman who had investigated about Epstein’s plans to visit New York that month. Despite Musk and Zuckerberg seen in the picture with Epstein, the reports or documents do not suggest any wrongdoing or any kind of criminal conduct by them.

What are the Epstein files?

The Epstein files refer to a set of court documents unsealed in early 2024 that contain names, emails, depositions and testimonies linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier. These papers were part of a civil defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate (now convicted of sex trafficking).

The files give a peak into Epstein’s life showing that the convicted sex offender build relationships with significant figures spanning fields like politics, business and academia for years. He was convicted in Florida in 2008 for soliciting a minor and died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.