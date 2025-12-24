FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Epstein files letter alleges Trump 'loves young, nubile girls'; US Justice Department says...

The part of the letter that sparked controversy reads: "Our President also shares our love of young, nubile girls." While the note does not directly name Trump, he was serving his first term as president at the time it was written.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 07:52 PM IST

Epstein files letter alleges Trump 'loves young, nubile girls'; US Justice Department says...
Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that a handwritten note allegedly written by the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein mentioning US President Donald Trump is fake. The letter, released as part of the latest tranche of Epstein files, was allegedly written by Epstein to fellow sex offender Larry Nassar. The part of the letter that sparked controversy reads: "Our President also shares our love of young, nubile girls." While the note does not name Trump, he was serving his first term as president at the time it was written.

In its statement posted on X, the DOJ said the handwriting in the letter did not match that of Jeffrey Esptein. "The FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time," the DOJ said, adding: "This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual."

 

 

Trump in Epstein files

The DOJ has released tens of thousands of files -- including photographs, letters, and other records -- pertaining to investigations into Epstein and his high-profile social circle, as mandated by law. The documents have several mentions and photographs of Trump, also suggesting that the two-term president traveled on the sex offender's private jet at least eight times during the 1990s. Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing in the Epstein case, and has always denied having knowledge of his crimes. He also recently said that people who "innocently met" Epstein over the years risked having their reputations smeared due to the files drop.

