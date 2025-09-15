FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Epstein files: Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? British socialite and top accomplice of the convicted child sex offender

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British-born socialite, met Jeffrey Epstein in the early 1990s, and two were romantically involved for some time during that decade.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 02:15 AM IST

Epstein files: Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? British socialite and top accomplice of the convicted child sex offender
Ghislane Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein.
After several long years and amid much public scrutiny, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has released thousands of pages of records linked to the disgraced American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The documents carry the names and pictures of a number of high-profile personalities, including Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and former prince Andrew. But one face that features more than, perhaps, anyone else's is that of Ghislane Maxwell, who was Epstein's top accomplice in his crimes. But who is Ghislane Maxwell, and where is she now?

Ghislaine Maxwell, born to the British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, is a former socialite who is often considered the closest associate of Epstein. She attended private schools in Oxford and Somerset before joining Balliol College at the University of Oxford, where she earned a degree in modern history and languages in 1985. In 1991, Maxwell moved to New York City in the United States to serve as her father’s representative at the New York Daily News. She soon became a well-known socialite in the US city.

Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein in the early 1990s, and two were romantically involved for some time during that decade. From 2015, Maxwell began to face lawsuits charging her with sex trafficking of minor girls through deceit and false promises. In mid-2020, nearly an year after Epstein died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in New York, Maxwell was arrested from her home in US' New Hampshire state. In late-2021, Maxwell was convicted on five charges pertaining to sex trafficking of underage girls, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year. 

