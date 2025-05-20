If reports are to be believed, important persons like Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Kris and Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be among the 200 guests who may attend the event. Jeff Bezos is likely to marry his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in an extravagant ceremony.

Will Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spend a whopping amount of $10 million on his wedding? If reports are to be believed, important persons like Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Kris and Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be among the 200 guests who may attend the event. Jeff Bezos is likely to marry his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in an extravagant ceremony. Earlier it was reported that the wedding event may cost a whopping amount of $600 million. However, Bezos has rejected it as a "rumour" that is "completely false". Similarly, the report of Lady Gaga and Elton John performing at the ceremony has been rejected as completely "false" and "ridiculous".

If media reports are to be believed, the Amazon founder is most likely to spend between $9.5 million and $11 million. Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend and the guests are staying at the Aman Venice and the Gritti Palace. These places have a price tag of around $ 500,000 a night. They will also hire the world’s largest sailing yacht that may cost as much as $500,000.

According to reports, around 200 guests have been invited and an estimated amount of $10 million or $50,000 per guest may be spent on the event. Given the guest list at their engagement party, names like Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and Miranda Kerr may also attend the wedding.

The netizens have reacted to the news. Taking the social media platform, a person wrote, "Millions of people don’t have access to basic education, housing, or food — and these billionaires are spending millions to party with their rich friends." A user gave it a humouorus spin and wrote, "Ambani: hold my beer."