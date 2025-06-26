The Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding invitation card, which features illustrations of birds and butterflies, has been criticised for being too amateurish in design and quite at odds with the luxury theme of the wedding.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has come under fire many times for certain alleged goof-ups in his wedding plans with former anchor Lauren Sanchez. In the latest controversy, he has been criticised for lacking respect to the values and featuring iconic Venetian imagery of gondolas and bridges. The wedding invitation card, which features illustrations of birds and butterflies, has been slammed for being too amateurish in design and quite at odds with the luxury theme of the wedding.

Jeff Bezos under fire

Netizens have reacted sharply to the invitation by heaping overwhelmingly negative responses on social media. An X user wrote in a post, "Imagine being a multi-billionaire and this is the design of your wedding invite. Something a 15-year-old made on Canva." Another user reacted, "It looks so tacky." Someone named Andrew wrote harshly, "All that money and they couldn't hire a designer." One X user went to the extent of writing, "This invite design is proof that taste cannot be bought."

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding invite unveiled by ABC News:



“Please, no gifts” pic.twitter.com/Gwaaqyd4f0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 24, 2025

Amazon CEO donates to UNESCO

After coming under fire for inviting too many people to Venice and splurging too much money on the wedding there, Jeff Bezos donated money to UNESCO. He wrote, "Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice."

Jeff Bezos praises Venice

In what may be called an attempt to soothe the frayed feelings of the residents, he wrote on the invitation, "This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. We hope that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come."

Guests asked not to bring gifts

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have also requested that their guests not bring gifts for them. They wrote, "We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts." The invitation card also reads, "Instead, we're making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice."

Amazon CEO to spend $46-56 million on wedding

The Amazon CEO is expected to spend an estimated amount of EUR 40-48 million, approximately $46-56 million. The wedding festivities will include a welcome party at Madonna dell’Orto’s cloisters Thursday , a black-tie ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island featuring a performance by Matteo Bocelli Friday and a reception at the Arsenale, a medieval shipyard complex Saturday. More than 200 A-list guests, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Oprah Winfrey, and Leonardo DiCaprio, have been invited. More than 90 private jets will land at Venice Marco Polo Airport, creating security concerns and logistical problems.