Jeff Bezos’ visit to Montserrat sparked fears of land purchases, but the Prime Minister clarified he was only there as a tourist.

Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, were recently spotted enjoying a vacation on their USD 500 million superyacht near the small Caribbean island of Montserrat. While their visit seemed like a luxurious getaway, it unexpectedly stirred up concerns among the local community, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Many Montserrat residents worried that Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, might not just be there for relaxation but also for business. Fears quickly spread that he could be eyeing land on the island for purchase, leading to a sense of panic among locals. In response to these concerns, a United Alliance town hall meeting was held, where Bezos’ presence became a major topic of discussion.

Prime Minister Addresses Concerns

Reuben Meade, the Prime Minister of Montserrat, stepped in to reassure residents. He clarified that Bezos was in the country purely as a tourist and had no known business plans related to the island. "We leave his private business, private," Meade said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

To further ease concerns, the Prime Minister explained that Bezos could not buy any property in Montserrat without government approval. "He cannot buy property in Montserrat, for example, unless the government gives an alien land-holding license. So, we will know when business is being done," he added.

Mixed Reactions from Locals

While some residents were relieved by the Prime Minister’s statement, others viewed Bezos’ visit as a potential opportunity for the island. Some hoped that his presence might lead to investment in local projects, such as port development or hospital funding. Others believed his visit could positively impact Montserrat’s tourism, as the attention surrounding the billionaire’s trip might highlight the island’s beauty to a global audience.

Regardless of the mixed reactions, Bezos’ trip to Montserrat has certainly sparked discussions, showing how the presence of a high-profile figure can influence public perception and community concerns.