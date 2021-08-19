Jeff Bezos has spent $119 million buying flat after flat in this New York skyscraper

Jeff Bezos, one of the world's wealthiest men and the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, paid $23 million for a 4,155-square-foot condominium inside 212 Fifth Avenue, an iconic skyscraper in the Flatiron district where he owns four other properties.

According to a number of US news websites, the condo was sold to a holding company, Gramercy Hudson LLC. While Bezos isn't identified in the agreement, it is represented by Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie, which has Amazon as a client.

The property records filed with the city reportedly show that the deal was agreed to at the end of July and finalized earlier this month.

The lavish four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment includes marble flooring and huge windows, along with views of the World Trade Centre and Madison Square Park.

According to the property's website, the building's facilities include a health club, a golf simulator, a game room, and a movie-screening space.

Bezos now owns $119 million in property investment in a single building after purchasing the new apartment facing New York's Madison Square Park.

According to the New York Post, Bezos' ultimate ambition is to merge the apartments into one villa. Bezos already owns real estate in 212 Fifth Avenue worth $96 million, including a penthouse unit, two units below it, and a $16 million condo he purchased in April 2020.

Bezos previously paid $23 million for the former Textile Museum in Washington, DC, and has four condominiums in a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side with views of Central Park. He also has properties in Seattle, Texas and California.

The business tycoon is worth $189 billion, ranking him the world's richest person. He resigned as CEO of Amazon in July. Bezos has created record-breaking real estate investments after his split from MacKenzie Scott in 2019.