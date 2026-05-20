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JD Vance sends warning to Iran, says US ‘locked and loaded’ if Tehran talks fail

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Tehran have made progress in ongoing peace talks, while Donald Trump delayed possible military action against Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

JD Vance sends warning to Iran, says US ‘locked and loaded’ if Tehran talks fail
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United States and Iran appear to be moving closer toward a diplomatic breakthrough, even as Washington continues to keep military options open. US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday said negotiations between the two countries have made 'significant progress' and described the current situation as encouraging.

Speaking during a White House press briefing, Vance stressed that both sides must cooperate if a peaceful resolution is to be achieved. Referring to the ongoing discussions, he remarked that 'it takes two to tango,' signalling that Washington expects Tehran to act seriously during negotiations.

Trump Keeps Pressure on Tehran

Vance’s comments came shortly after US President Donald Trump suggested that he may delay any immediate military strike against Iran for a few more days to give diplomacy another opportunity.

Trump told reporters that while he hopes to avoid war, the United States could launch another major attack if negotiations fail. According to Vance, the President has made America’s position clear on two key points, Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons, and if diplomacy collapses, military action remains an option.

However, Vance emphasised that neither Washington nor Tehran wants further conflict. He stated that the administration is focused on rebuilding communication channels and reaching a workable agreement rather than escalating tensions.

Nuclear Concerns Remain Central

The vice president defended the US stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, arguing that allowing Tehran to develop nuclear weapons would create serious global security risks. He warned that such capabilities could be used not only for military purposes but also as leverage in economic and geopolitical negotiations.

Vance added that the US believes a nuclear-armed Iran would increase instability across the region and encourage other countries to pursue similar weapons programs.

Gulf Nations Push for Diplomacy

Meanwhile, Trump revealed that leaders from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to delay military action because negotiations were making progress. According to the President, Gulf leaders assured Washington that a diplomatic agreement remains possible.

The proposed deal, Trump said, would include strict guarantees preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Despite optimism surrounding the talks, he confirmed that the US military has been instructed to stay fully prepared in case discussions collapse.

While hopes for a peaceful settlement continue, Washington has made clear that force remains an option if diplomacy fails.

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