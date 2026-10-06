JD Vance says US probing Iran angle in Flydubai hijacking attempt, claims 'nothing conclusive yet'

Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to take control of a passenger jet, had been flagged as a risk long before the incident. US Vice President JD Vance is now questioning how he was allowed back into a cockpit.

Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to take control of a passenger jet, had been flagged as a risk long before the incident. US Vice President JD Vance is now questioning how he was allowed back into a cockpit.

Vance raises question on Flydubai co-pilot recruitment

Vance's comments came after reports that authorities in Oman had earlier raised concerns over al-Hammami's behaviour and grounded him. Despite that, he was later recruited by flydubai and cleared to fly passenger routes, including Dubai-Tel Aviv.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Oman's authorities had previously reviewed the 29-year-old's online activity and found his interest in radical ideology raised questions about his fitness to fly for Oman Air, where he was employed at the time.

The paper, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that al-Hammami was grounded and put through a deradicalisation programme before being moved to a ground job.

Those concerns, however, did not travel with him to his next job.

Sources told the WSJ that Oman did not share its concerns about al-Hammami with other agencies or carriers. When flydubai recruited him in February this year, it did not contact Oman to check his past employment history.

US probing Iranian links in Flydubai attack

The US Vice President said he has not seen anything conclusive so far to suggest Iran was involved in the attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight headed to Israel. Authorities, he indicated, are still investigating the incident and examining security failures that enabled the attacker to work as a co-pilot.

Vance made the remarks while responding to questions from reporters on whether Iran had a role in the hijacking attempt.

“In terms of involvement with Iran, that’s something I defer to John Ratcliffe and some of the intelligence folks on," Vance said.

“I don’t want to get ahead of any announcements there, but it’s certainly something we’re looking at," he added.

“But I wouldn’t say I’ve seen anything conclusive just yet."

The remarks come as investigators look into the attack on the flydubai aircraft and scrutinise the background of the Omani co-pilot accused of attempting to seize control.

On the issue of foreign pilots operating in the US, Vance said authorities need to closely vet those entering the country and assess whether they pose a security threat. He invoked the September 11 attacks, saying the US had in the past allowed in people who "shouldn't have been here and certainly shouldn't have been flying planes".

About Flydubai attack

The security concerns follow the major incident on board flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv when al-Hammami assaulted Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit. The incident was later described by Israeli and UAE authorities as an attempted terror attack.

Al-Hammami used the emergency crash axe kept in the cockpit during the scuffle and tried to seize control of the jet.

During the confrontation, the aircraft went into a steep descent, dropping more than 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds before recovering and squawking emergency signals for a general emergency and unlawful interference.

The flight was carrying 174 people, mostly Israeli passengers.

Machchhar sustained injuries but was able to open the cockpit door. Passengers rushed in and helped restrain al-Hammami. Two off-duty flydubai pilots who happened to be on the flight then took over the controls and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.