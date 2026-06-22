JD Vance reveals his two persons from India and Pakistan at Iran talks: 'One is my wife, another is...'

Addressing the media at the alpine resort of Burgenstock following sessions with Iranian officials aimed at establishing a durable regional settlement, Vance detailed a personal anecdote regarding his interactions with the Pakistani leadership in Islamabad.

US Vice President JD Vance, on Sunday, drew attention when he joked about his favorite Indian and Pakistani figures during high-level talks with Iran in Switzerland.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vance quipped that his two favorite people from India and Pakistan were his wife, Usha Vance, and Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir.

JD Vance’s ‘favourite’ person remark

Addressing the media at the alpine resort of Burgenstock following sessions with Iranian officials aimed at establishing a durable regional settlement, Vance detailed a personal anecdote regarding his interactions with the Pakistani leadership in Islamabad.

"Since Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed us with the (Pakistani) Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life. An Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir," Vance remarked.

His comments came during discussions surrounding diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran.

JD Vance:



I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life.



An Indian and a Pakistani.



The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir. pic.twitter.com/eWXuMv9lFB — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 21, 2026

Vance further commented on his extensive communication with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir over the preceding quarter, emphasising the frequency of their engagements during the diplomatic process.

"I have probably talked to Munir more than I have talked to anyone else over the last three months. We would not have been here without his statesmanship and military leadership. He has shown himself to be a great diplomat," Vance noted.

Vance's past comment on Munir

During the initial round of US-Iran negotiations in April, which ultimately collapsed after a gruelling 21-hour session, Vance had described Munir and Sharif as "incredible hosts" and "incredible statesmen" for establishing a communication bridge between Washington and Tehran after decades of diplomatic estrangement.

However, Vance’s appriciaction for Asim Munir came days after he jokingly commented that Pakistan did not have press freedom while explaining why Washington had delayed releasing the terms of the Iran peace deal.

“In the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don’t quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press," he said.

The Vice President's observations rapidly went viral across social media platforms, drawing renewed focus towards his frequent public references to his wife, Usha Vance, whose parents immigrated to the United States from the Indian state Andhra Pradesh. The remarks also recalled his prior commentary regarding the Pakistani leadership's role in the diplomatic track.

JD Vance- Usha Vance

The US Vice President has frequently shared personal details regarding his 12-year interfaith marriage. In a recent podcast appearance, Vance recounted telling his mother that Usha was Indian, to which his mother reportedly enquired, "Which tribe?" according to his account. Vance stated that the query stemmed from a general lack of cultural exposure rather than malicious intent.

The couple originally met in 2010 during their time at Yale Law School before solemnising their marriage in 2014 through an interfaith ceremony that incorporated Hindu rituals. The couple share three children, with a fourth expected in the near future.

Their domestic dynamic has previously been the subject of public discourse. Last year, Vance triggered widespread debate after expressing a hope that his Hindu spouse might eventually adopt Christianity, following his own conversion to Catholicism in 2019. The commentary faced pushback from sections of the Indian-American community, who characterised the stance as insensitive towards Hindu traditions.