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US VP JD Vance on AI, H-1B: ‘Stop building Frankenstein’, backs $100,000 visa fee

US Vice President JD Vance defended tougher H-1B rules and a $100,000 fee while criticising AI firms over safety risks and calls for global AI governance.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

US VP JD Vance on AI, H-1B: ‘Stop building Frankenstein’, backs $100,000 visa fee
JD Vance on AI, H-1B: ‘Stop building Frankenstein’, backs $100,000 visa fee
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US Vice President JD Vance has sharply criticised artificial intelligence developers for demanding global governance while continuing to build advanced systems. He also addressed administrative efforts to reform the H-1B visa programme to ensure it targets top-tier talent rather than displacing domestic professionals.

Vance on AI safety push

Speaking on the popular business and technology show the All-In Podcast, Vance questioned industry leaders who create potential risks instead of focusing on immediate defensive tools.  “Why is it that the people who are at the frontier of the AI economy are throwing up their hands and saying, ‘Well, we've built Frankenstein,’ and the solution to Frankenstein apparently is to create a one-world governance structure for artificial intelligence? What I would say to those people: If you're building Frankenstein, stop. If the cat is out of the bag, then build the defensive mechanism against Frankenstein.”

Vance said he believes Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s concerns about AI risks are genuine, but argued that AI companies should take responsibility for the risks created by their systems. He also criticised the denial of defensive cybersecurity tools to companies facing threats from advanced AI models, saying firms should provide safeguards rather than seek government regulation.

This intense debate over enforcing some form of regulation on AI technology was ignited by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's public call to slow the pace down, which was subsequently endorsed by OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Google's Demis Hassabis. 

Vance backs H-1B visa rules

On the H-1B visa, Vance said the administration is pursuing administrative changes to the visa programme, arguing that it should prioritise highly skilled workers who contribute significantly to the US economy rather than replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.  “It's a person that is going to significantly enrich the tech ecosystem or the American economy. You know, you're not just replacing one accountant who makes $60,000 with a lower-wage foreign accountant who makes $45,000 a year. That is not what the programme exists for.”

 He highlighted the proposed $100,000 fee and measures aimed at preventing companies from laying off US workers while seeking H-1B hires. “If you're laying off American workers, you shouldn't be going to the market searching for foreign workers to replace them. So we're doing a lot within the confines, of course, of what we're allowed to do legally. We've gotten sued on some of this stuff, but I think fundamentally we're on the right on both the law and the policy," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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