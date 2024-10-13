Vance explained that his decision to convert to Catholicism in 2016 was largely influenced by Usha’s encouragement

Ohio Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance recently shared his feelings about bringing his Hindu wife, Usha Vance, to Sunday Mass every week. In an interview with The New York Times, Vance admitted feeling "bad" because Usha "didn’t sign up to marry a weekly churchgoer." Despite this, she has been supportive of his Christian faith.

Vance, 40, explained that his decision to convert to Catholicism in 2016 was largely influenced by Usha’s encouragement. Although Usha has not converted, she has attended Mass with him regularly since his conversion.

“She’s more than OK with it,” Vance said, adding that Usha, who grew up in a religious Hindu household, has been understanding of his spiritual journey. Vance credits Usha’s support with helping him make the change. "I don’t think I would have ever done it without her support," he said.

Usha Vance, who was raised by Indian immigrant parents, has stood by her husband throughout their marriage, which began in 2014. The couple has three children: Ewan, 6, Vivek, 4, and Mirabel, 2. Usha, a lawyer at a progressive San Francisco firm, has also defended Vance publicly, even when his "anti-woke" remarks caused controversy.

Reflecting on their relationship, Usha had earlier shared that her parents' Hindu values helped her understand JD’s need for spiritual growth. “I knew that JD was searching for something. This just felt right for him,” she said.

Vance continues to attend church nearly every Sunday with Usha by his side, despite feeling guilty for the burden it might place on her.