Japanese Princess Mako declines payout worth millions ahead of wedding

Princess Mako has rejected a payout that usually goes to females marrying out of a royal family. Some traditional ceremonies will also not take place.

Japan's Princess Mako is reportedly set to tie the knot with sweetheart Kei Komuro and move to America. Princess Mako is the daughter of Japan's crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito. As per Japan's royal family rules, 29-year-old Princess Mako will lose her title after marriage to a commoner.

Reports suggest that this royal wedding will be different in many ways. It is reported that the couple have decided to marry without some traditional ceremonies. It is also heard that Princess Mako has rejected a payout that usually goes to female royals marrying out of the royal family.

Crown Prince Akishino last year said that he supported his daughter's marriage, but that she needed to win the public's 'understanding'. However, Mako will not be going through the usual ritual ceremonies that accompany a royal wedding.

She has also apparently declined a lump sum payment given to female royals who marry commoners. Though there is no confirmation on the amount given, some reports estimate it to be 137 million yen (USD 1.2 million) or more. Mako is also said to be planning to move to the United States after her wedding, quite like another royal couple, Britain's Prince Harry and wife Megan Markle.

Prince Hisahito, 14 is currently the only eligible male heir to the throne other than his father. As per tradition, Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne can pass only to male members of the family. Children of female royals who marry commoners are debarred from it.

Princess Mako's wedding plans have drawn both praise and criticism from her countrymen with some suggesting very few Japanese can celebrate this marriage from the bottom of their heart, while others lauded the pair's determination.

(With Agency Inputs)