Government employees punished with pay cuts for leaving office 2 minutes early

A number of staff members were punished by an organisation for leaving office just two minutes early.

Employees in companies are usually bound by a strict work schedule, with most office timings lasting from eight to nine hours. However, it is not unusual for workers to sign out a couple of minutes early, as long as the work allotted is completed in time. It's something we've all done at one point or another.

But recently, a rather strict outcome of leaving office early has been reported from Japan.

A number of staff members from the Funabashi City Board of Education in the Chiba Prefecture were punished by the organisation for leaving office just two minutes early, according to reports. They had to suffer pay cuts for the same.

The management didn't react very well to the fact that 316 early departures had taken place between May 2019 and January 2021, reported The Sankei News.

In some of the cases, the company found that many employees had written false times on their cards in order to log out early.

According to the Japanese media outlet, one 59-year-old employee, an assistant section chief at the Lifelong Learning Department, was taking the lead on helping other employees leave work early.

The officials found that she had been logging out two minutes early every day instead of logging out at 5:15 pm, which was her scheduled time. As a punishment, she was handed a one-tenth deduction in salary for three months.

Two other senior employees were given written warnings. Four others were given strict notices.

However, this was not the first time where a worker in Japan was punished for doing something before time.

Back in 2018, a 64-year-old employee of the waterworks bureau in city of Kobe was fined and reprimanded after it was discovered that he was leaving his desk three minutes before his designated lunch break in order to buy lunch.