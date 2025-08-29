Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan, the host country will make an investment target of 10 trillion yen in India on Friday. This investment will be made over a decade in key areas like critical minerals, defence and technology, and others. The two sides have agreed on strengthening relations

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 08:17 PM IST

Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan, the host country will make an investment target of 10 trillion yen in India on Friday. This investment will be made over a decade in key areas like critical minerals, defence and technology, and others, as the bilateral partners have agreed to a massive roadmap to strengthen their bilateral ties. India-Japan bilateral relations are seeing new heights amid the adverse economic situation created due to US President Donald Trump’s 50% trade tariff.

After the summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, concluded, an announcement was made regarding expanding the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership. Modi, with the support of Ishiba, said. “We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment in India from Japan in the next 10 years.” He also said that the cooperation between India and Japan is significant for peace and stability across the globe, pointing towards a strong foundation laid by the two countries for a “new and golden chapter” in the partnership.

How and in which sectors will Japan invest in India?

Modi further said that the two sides have projected a 10-year roadmap for cooperation in key areas, including investment, innovation, and economic security. In a media statement, PM Modi said India and Japan are fully committed to a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. The two leaders agreed to strengthen India-Japan ties in the field of the defence industry and innovation.

Modi affirmed that India and Japan share the same concerns regarding terrorism and cybersecurity, while adding that both of them have shared interests in boosting defence and maritime security. “The India-Japan partnership is rooted in mutual trust, reflects our national priorities, and is shaped by our shared values and beliefs. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world,” he said. In his remarks, the Japanese prime minister said both sides need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges.

FAQs

Q1. How is Japan helping India’s economy?

During the India-Japan summit, the East Asian country has agreed to invest 10 trillion yen in India in its various industries and sectors to boost both the India-Japan trade ties and India’s economy.

Q2. How will PM Modi’s Japan visit benefit India?

This visit is also an important platform for Quad dialogue, a strategic partnership between India, Japan, the US, and Australia. Japan recently canceled a high-level trade visit to Washington, which could delay the finalisation of the USD 550 billion investment package with the US. 

