Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic election defeat

On Sunday, Ishiba called an emergency press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in capital city Tokyo and announced: "I will resign." Reports in the Japanese media suggested Ishiba took the decision to prevent a split in the party. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic election defeat
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on Sunday, months after his party suffered a historic defeat in the parliamentary elections in July. The decision comes following growing calls for him to step down from within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Ishiba, 68, who took charge in October 2024, had so far been ignoring demands for his resignation from opponents within the LDP, saying that him stepping down would cause a political vacuum in the country.

When and how did Shigeru Ishiba announce resignation?

On Sunday, Ishiba called an emergency press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in capital Tokyo and announced: "I will resign." Reports in the Japanese media suggested Ishiba took the decision to prevent a split in the party. His announcement comes just a day before the LDP was to decide whether to hold an early leadership election -- a move widely seen as a no-confidence vote against Ishiba, if approved. After announcing his resignation, Ishiba said Monday's meeting was no longer needed.

What happened in Japan's parliamentary elections?

In the parliamentary election held in July, Ishiba-led ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house. That blow came after a similar election defeat in the lower house of the parliament. Last week, the LDP had decided to review the poll loss, calling for a "complete overhaul" of the party. The ruling party is now expected to prepare for its presidential election, which is likely to be held in early October.

What was Ishiba's tenure as Japan PM like?

Ishiba has led the LDP for less than a year. He had won the party leadership in September last year, becoming the LDP's 10th prime minister since 2000. During his brief tenure as PM, the government's approval ratings plummeted, with voters angry about soaring prices. His resignation brings a fresh worry for the LDP, which has governed Japan almost continuously since 1955.

