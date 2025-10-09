Japan in big trouble, declares nationwide epidemic; schools, colleges, markets closed due to....

Japan’s Ministry of Health declared an influenza epidemic after 4,030 people were treated for the flu at designated medical institutions across the country during the week starting September 22, an increase of 957 cases compared to the previous week.

Japan has declared a nationwide epidemic after an unprecedented surge in cases of influenza. The decision came after medical experts warned that the virus may be evolving faster and spreading more easily than before. The outbreak has led to hospitals filling up and schools, colleges and markets closing across the country.



The flu season arrived early, five weeks before, as compared to last year. Yoko Tsukamoto, a professor at the Health Sciences University of Hokkaido, told the South China Morning Post, “In the changing global environment, this might become a more common scenario.” The health experts said that the virus may spread faster due to global travel and increased resistance to treatment.

On October 3, 2025, Japan’s Ministry of Health declared an influenza epidemic after 4,030 people were treated for the flu at designated medical institutions across the country during the week starting September 22, an increase of 957 cases compared to the previous week. The epidemic has led to 135 schools, kindergartens, and childcare centres closing - three times more than last year. According to the South China Morning Post, a primary school in Yamagata prefecture was closed after 22 of 36 pupils developed flu symptoms.

What is the reason behind the outbreak?

The health officials and scientists have highlighted several factors behind this spike, among them is the large-scale return of tourism in the post-pandemic era. “We are seeing a greater circulation of people, both in Japan and globally, with people taking the virus to new places, which is another factor behind the virus adapting to new environments,” Tsukamoto said, reported by the South China Morning Post.

Also, the trend is not limited to Japan alone, as researchers worldwide have observed similar patterns, prompting calls for increased vigilance among both residents and incoming travellers.