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Japan earthquake: Several trapped after explosion causes mall collapse in Kumamoto | WATCH

Several videos of the Aeon shopping mall have surfaced online, showing extensive damage after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

Japan earthquake: Several trapped after explosion causes mall collapse in Kumamoto | WATCH
An explosion at AEON Mall in Kumamoto resulted in multiple fatalities. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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A massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's Southern region on Tuesday, causing destruction across the Southern island of Kyushu. The tremor was reported at a depth of 10 km below the sea surface, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake has led to disruption in electricity supply to thousands of households, damage to roads and bridges, and collapse of buildings at several locations. One such worst-hit site appeared to be the Aeon shopping mall, where a powerful blast reportedly took place shortly after the earthquake. Rescue teams arrived immediately after a part of the building collapsed, with several workers and customers still trapped.

Take a look at viral clip

''We have already been informed that people have been injured. Power outages and fires have occurred in some areas, and there has also been damage to roads and bridges and the collapse of buildings. I ask everyone to take action to protect ​themselves, including evacuating to a safe location,'' Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

In another incident, a chimney collapsed at a Nippon Paper Industries factory, leaving several workers missing at the site. Military personnel in large numbers have been deployed in rescue operations to locate survivors and assess the impact of the disaster.

Meanwhile, Japan's Cabinet Office Disaster Management Division in a post on X wrote, ''An earthquake occurred in the Kumamoto region of Kumamoto Prefecture, registering a maximum seismic intensity of 7. Residents in areas where the shaking was strong, in addition to information from the national government and local authorities, please check reliable sources such as television, radio and the internet, and act calmly.''

The Cabinet Office also issued a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea following the earthquake. 

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