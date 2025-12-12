Japan earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremors hit northeast, second in week; tsunami warning issued

BIG boost to Delhi-NCR: Two new railway stations to soon serve commuters, work to be completed by THIS month; Here's what we know so far
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of possible tsunami waves up to 1 meter high along the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi prefectures.
Days after a bigger 7.5-magnitude earthquake, another 6.7-magnitude tremor hit Hokkaido and Tohoku regions of Japan on Friday, according to NHK, injuring around 50 people. Damage and injuries weren't immediately clear. The quake occurred at 11:44 a.m. local time, with a depth of 20 km. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of possible tsunami waves up to 1 meter high along the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi prefectures.
Japan issues Tsunami warning after 6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts northeast
The Japanese weather agency on Friday issued a tsunami advisory for northern and northeastern Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, as well as Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, may see a tsunami of up to 1 metre following the temblor which struck at around 11:44 a.m. off the eastern part of Aomori at a depth of around 20 kilometres, Kyodo reported. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also said that the quake measured 6.7. Officials are urging people living near the coast and rivers close to the sea in Japan to evacuate to inland areasThe earthquake came four days after Monday's powerful M7.5 temblor off the eastern coast of Aomori, prompting the agency to warn of the chance of a quake of similar or even larger magnitude hitting the same area within the coming several days.
As per Japanese national broadcaster NHK, the level of shaking from the quake was less than the bigger Monday's 7.5 earthquake that tore apart roads, smashed windows and triggered tsunami waves of up to 70 centimetres (2.3ft). The Nuclear Regulation Authority said today there were no immediate signs of abnormalities at the region's nuclear facilities. According to the NHK, Tohoku Electric Power Company says no abnormalities have been found at the Higashidori nuclear power plant in Aomori Prefecture, or at the Onagawa plant in Miyagi Prefecture. Tokyo Electric Power Company says no abnormalities have been found at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear plants. Both companies say there are no changes in readings at monitoring posts that measure radiation levels around the plants
Japan earthquake
Earlier, Japanese officials had issued an alert for a potential megaquake in the area a day after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northern Japan, as per a report by NHK Japan. As per NHK Japan, a mega quake could trigger a tsunami along Japan's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture. People along the Pacific coast in those areas have been told to remain on alert during the next week, even though an evacuation recommendation will not be issued.
(With inputs from ANI)