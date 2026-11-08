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Japan Earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremor shakes central region, 22 people injured

The earthquake hit at 1.04 am local time, with its epicentre at a depth of around 40 km in Shizuoka Prefecture. Aichi and Shizuoka share a border. Tokyo, which is farther away, did not feel the tremors. Official assessments said the strongest shaking was in Aichi.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 07:29 AM IST

Japan Earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremor shakes central region, 22 people injured
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    Early Sunday, a powerful earthquake struck central Japan, shattering shop windows, sending people fleeing from buildings and leaving at least 22 injured, according to local media. The JMA put the magnitude at 5.7, while the USGS recorded it at 5.5. A number of smaller aftershocks were also felt.

    Tremors were felt across a broad region, including Aichi Prefecture and the city of Hamamatsu, along with the nearby prefectures of Yamanashi — home to Mount Fuji — and Gifu. The shaking also affected Kyoto and Nara, the ancient capitals.

    Japan quake shatters shops, injures people 

    Japanese television footage showed shattered shop windows and broken glass lying across streets. A bookstore was in disarray, with books knocked off its shelves. Those injured included people who fell down stairs while evacuating buildings.

    The earthquake hit at 1.04 am local time, with its epicentre at a depth of around 40 km in Shizuoka Prefecture. Aichi and Shizuoka share a border. Tokyo, which is farther away, did not feel the tremors. Official assessments said the strongest shaking was in Aichi.

    As a precaution, Shinkansen bullet trains were moving at reduced speeds in the affected areas. Earthquakes can damage railway tracks, which leads authorities to take safety measures.

    Japan is located in one of the world's most seismically active areas and is frequently affected by quakes.

    Earlier in October, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 killed at least 16 people and injured 46 others in Tibet, according to local authorities cited by state media. The quake caused heavy damage, with 339 houses reported collapsed or damaged. Eleven of the injured are in a serious condition, while rescue and relief operations are still underway.

    Rescue teams search damaged buildings

    The tremors struck at night, forcing people to rush out of restaurants and shops as buildings shook and objects fell from supermarket shelves. Officials are still assessing the damage, while rescue teams search damaged buildings and work to help people affected by the earthquake.

    The quake's epicentre was in Maru township in Baqen county, in Tibet's mountainous region. According to the US Geological Survey, it was around 190 km east-northeast of Nagqu and 390 km northeast of Lhasa, both cities in China. The earthquake was shallow, at a depth of about 10 km.

    The township's deputy head Lhawang Dagpo said the shaking was clearly felt at the township office, where cracks developed. Power and telecom services were also hit in the county seat.

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