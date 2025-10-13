Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Japan declares nationwide influenza epidemic, cases surge past 6,000; Should India worry?

Japan flu latest news: In shocking epidemic news, the health authorities in Japan have declared a countrywide influenza epidemic after a survey showed a sudden and shockingly early surge in flu epidemic in Japan that began in late September. Due to low vaccinations, India is at risk.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 03:20 PM IST

Japan declares nationwide influenza epidemic, cases surge past 6,000; Should India worry?
Japan has declared a countrywide influenza epidemic
Japan flu latest news: In shocking epidemic news, the health authorities in Japan have declared a countrywide influenza epidemic after a survey showed a sudden and shockingly early surge in flu epidemic in Japan that began in late September. This has rattled Japan's healthcare system as Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) reported 6,013 influenza cases from around 3,000 designated medical institutions as of October 10, which is an average of two patients per institution, surpassing the official epidemic limit of 1.00.

Many prefectures reported much higher local intensity, while Okinawa showed the highest per-institution patients (12.18), and Tokyo, the capital, was also one of the worst-hit regions. Japan’s health ministry has urged citizens for vaccinated as quickly as possible amid warnings by doctors claiming this early surge could potentially overwhelm health resources like hospitals. Though the Japan flu outbreak is seasonal and is not currently being considered a new kind of flu pandemic or a new disease in Japan, its mammoth scope and timing have alarmed other countries, including India, as the latter will soon experience cooler months, which is a peak season for respiratory infections when related cases like flu rise.

Should India worry about the Japanese influenza outbreak?

The Japan virus outbreak is rapidly advancing, especially in northern and eastern regions, with physicians reporting more H3N2 cases, along with more prolonged cough, exhaustion, and high temperature. In Japan, the winter season is the peak flu season, whereas in India, the tropical climate leaves no scope for a consistent season for flu to attack, but only the period between October to February.

But now the questions are, in such a case, why should India worry, and how does the Japanese flu outbreak matter to India? Vaccinations in India administered against influenza have a lower rate than in many other countries. Experts warn that India's crowded festivals will boost infection spread, urging intensified vaccination and awareness efforts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
