Japan conveys concerns to China, Russia about joint patrolling in Asia Pacific

Japan has conveyed concerns to Russia and China over joint patrolling by their air forces in the Asia Pacific region, said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Sunday.

"As previously, we informed Russia and China via diplomatic channels about our concerns about similar actions from the viewpoint of the regional security," Sputnik quoted the minister as saying.

On Friday, the Russian and the Chinese armies conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.The patrolling as part of the military cooperation 2021 plan was not designed to counter other countries, the ministry added.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said that China sent two H-6K aircraft to form a joint formation with two Russian Tu-95MC aircraft over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. During the patrol, the aircraft strictly abided by the provisions of international law and did not enter the airspace of other countries, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, this is the third joint strategic air patrol by the Chinese and Russian militaries, aiming to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, enhance the level of strategic coordination and joint operational capabilities, and jointly maintain global strategic stability.

The operation is part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries and is not targeted at any third party.