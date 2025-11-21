Japan, China ties strain after PM Sanae Takaichi's strong statement: Which Japanese products Beijing has banned?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026

Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show

Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details

Meet director who called himself 'Steven Spielberg of India', delivered 3 blockbusters, but then made India's worst movies, lost career due to..., he is...

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's viral response to Smriti Mandhana's surprise stadium proposal breaks the internet

PM Modi lands in South Africa to attend G20 Leaders' Summit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs

HomeWorld

WORLD

Japan, China ties strain after PM Sanae Takaichi's strong statement: Which Japanese products Beijing has banned?

Diplomatic relations between Japan and China have once again been strained following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's strong statement regarding the possibility of Tokyo's military response if Beijing were to attack Taiwan.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 07:25 PM IST

Japan, China ties strain after PM Sanae Takaichi's strong statement: Which Japanese products Beijing has banned?
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (From left to right)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Diplomatic relations between Japan and China have once again been strained following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's strong statement regarding the possibility of Tokyo's military response if Beijing were to attack Taiwan. As the conflict escalated, China began a national boycott against Japanese products, tourism, and culture. 

Following Beijing's restrictive measures against Tokyo, the relations between the two countries have only worsened. The crisis began on November 7, with the Japanese Prime Minister responding to a query in parliament about the definition of "a situation that threatens Japan's survival" based on the collective self-defence law. 

According to a report by ABC News, Sanae Takaichi stated that a naval blockade or Chinese military action against Taiwan could be seen as a situation threatening Japan's survival. "If it involves the use of warships and military actions, it could by all means become a survival-threatening situation", she said. 

What does the boycott of Japan entail?

1. Tourism and Aviation: According to a report by Al Jazeera, dated November 15, 2025, the Chinese government issued a travel advisory and appealed to its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan. 

2. Education: The Chinese Ministry of Education issued a warning to students currently studying or planning to study in Japan, warning them against "increased crimes" and describing what they called an "unfavorable study environment."

3. Art and culture: In view of the deteriorating ties between the two countries, film distributors in China have also suspended the release of two Japanese films - Crayon Shinchan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers and Cells at Work!

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'
Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam
Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'
Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel
Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026
Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as ca
Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show
Who was the pilot of the Tejas jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show?
Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details
Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE