Japan, China ties strain after PM Sanae Takaichi's strong statement: Which Japanese products Beijing has banned?

Diplomatic relations between Japan and China have once again been strained following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's strong statement regarding the possibility of Tokyo's military response if Beijing were to attack Taiwan. As the conflict escalated, China began a national boycott against Japanese products, tourism, and culture.

Following Beijing's restrictive measures against Tokyo, the relations between the two countries have only worsened. The crisis began on November 7, with the Japanese Prime Minister responding to a query in parliament about the definition of "a situation that threatens Japan's survival" based on the collective self-defence law.

According to a report by ABC News, Sanae Takaichi stated that a naval blockade or Chinese military action against Taiwan could be seen as a situation threatening Japan's survival. "If it involves the use of warships and military actions, it could by all means become a survival-threatening situation", she said.

What does the boycott of Japan entail?

1. Tourism and Aviation: According to a report by Al Jazeera, dated November 15, 2025, the Chinese government issued a travel advisory and appealed to its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan.

2. Education: The Chinese Ministry of Education issued a warning to students currently studying or planning to study in Japan, warning them against "increased crimes" and describing what they called an "unfavorable study environment."

3. Art and culture: In view of the deteriorating ties between the two countries, film distributors in China have also suspended the release of two Japanese films - Crayon Shinchan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers and Cells at Work!