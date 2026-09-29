Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’; flags US 'lack of empathy' over India's terrorism concerns

S Jaishankar warned of a major food crisis amid global conflicts, fertiliser shortages and supply disruptions, while flagging wider risks to the Global South.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that ongoing global conflicts could trigger a major food crisis in the coming months due to disruptions to grain and fertiliser supplies. Speaking at an event organised by the Asia Society in New York, the minister flagged the 4Fs- food, fuel, fertilisers and finance while stating that the ripple effect of wars make developing countries particularly vulnerable.

On geopolitics, Jaishankar said growing competition and the weaponisation of trade and economic dependencies have made diplomacy increasingly difficult. He also flagged security and terrorism concerns as a challenge in India-US ties, particularly regarding cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Jaishankar's warnings at Asia Society: Key points

1. He detailed the severity of the agricultural bottleneck, flagging major fertiliser shortages, while highlighting that key grain exporters would face severe impediments in dispatching shipments, particularly through critical Black Sea corridors. “So there is gonna be a major food crisis probably, you know, in the coming months," he said.

2. He cautioned about energy security, while pointing out that global markets remain tight as politically driven decisions impact oil supplies. The move could artificially inflate prices at a time when nations urgently require macroeconomic stability, describing supply security and associated geopolitical interference as deeply intertwined pressures. He noted that international conflicts naturally drive capital towards safer financial havens, actively draining investments away from the Global South, which is left with minimal fiscal buffer to absorb further volatility.

3. He underscored that Washington's insufficient appreciation of New Delhi's core security priorities presents a major hurdle in bilateral ties, pointing directly to persistent cross-border terrorism orchestrated by Pakistan. He cited trade complications alongside a concerning lack of sensitivity regarding state-sponsored terror.