FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20: 'I just want to...'

Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi

Viral photos: Alia Bhatt drops unseen, intimate pics of her with Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday, fans say 'too much cuteness'

Viral photos: Alia Bhatt drops unseen, intimate pics of her with Ranbir Kapoor

Viral video: Bigg Boss 20's Qazi Touqeer is married; netizen digs up old video of nikaah, fans say 'Uditi Singh, Love Gill is not 1% of her'

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer is married; netizen digs up old video old video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’; flags US 'lack of empathy' over India's terrorism concerns

S Jaishankar warned of a major food crisis amid global conflicts, fertiliser shortages and supply disruptions, while flagging wider risks to the Global South.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 10:53 AM IST

Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’; flags US 'lack of empathy' over India's terrorism concerns
Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’; flags US 'lack of empathy' over India's terrorism concerns
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that ongoing global conflicts could trigger a major food crisis in the coming months due to disruptions to grain and fertiliser supplies. Speaking at an event organised by the Asia Society in New York, the minister flagged the 4Fs- food, fuel, fertilisers and finance while stating that the ripple effect of wars make developing countries particularly vulnerable.

On geopolitics, Jaishankar said growing competition and the weaponisation of trade and economic dependencies have made diplomacy increasingly difficult. He also flagged security and terrorism concerns as a challenge in India-US ties, particularly regarding cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Jaishankar's warnings at Asia Society: Key points

1. He detailed the severity of the agricultural bottleneck, flagging major fertiliser shortages, while highlighting that key grain exporters would face severe impediments in dispatching shipments, particularly through critical Black Sea corridors. “So there is gonna be a major food crisis probably, you know, in the coming months," he said.

2. He cautioned about energy security, while pointing out that global markets remain tight as politically driven decisions impact oil supplies. The move could artificially inflate prices at a time when nations urgently require macroeconomic stability, describing supply security and associated geopolitical interference as deeply intertwined pressures. He noted that international conflicts naturally drive capital towards safer financial havens, actively draining investments away from the Global South, which is left with minimal fiscal buffer to absorb further volatility.

3. He underscored that Washington's insufficient appreciation of New Delhi's core security priorities presents a major hurdle in bilateral ties, pointing directly to persistent cross-border terrorism orchestrated by Pakistan. He cited trade complications alongside a concerning lack of sensitivity regarding state-sponsored terror. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’; flags US 'lack of empathy' over India's terrorism concerns
Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’; flags US 'lack of empathy'
Viral video: Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20: 'I just want to...'
Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi
Asian Games 2026: Sonali Shingate stars as India defends women's Kabaddi gold, says 'It's unbelievable'
Asian Games 2026: Sonali Shingate stars as India defends women's Kabaddi gold
Asian Games 2026: India win silver in women’s trap team event; archers reach quarterfinals
Asian Games 2026: India win silver in women’s trap team event
Why Delhi is bringing curbs on older out-of-state vehicles from November 1
Why Delhi is bringing curbs on older out-of-state vehicles from November 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement