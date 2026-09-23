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Jaishankar Meets Rubio: India raises ‘interests and concerns’ over Russia Sanctions Act

Jaishankar met Marco Rubio in New York and raised India’s concerns over the new US-Russia sanctions law, while the two discussed the Gulf and Ukraine.

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Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Jaishankar Meets Rubio: India raises ‘interests and concerns’ over Russia Sanctions Act
Jaishankar Meets Rubio: India raises ‘interests and concerns’ over Russia Sanctions Act (Source:X)
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly. During their meeting, Jaishankar raised New Delhi’s “interests and concerns” over Washington’s newly enacted Russia sanctions legislation, according to reports.

Jaishankar meets Rubio: What did they discuss?

Jaishankar specifically highlighted the sanctions issue in his post about the meeting; however, Rubio's public message focused on the broader US-India strategic partnership and regional priorities, without mentioning the sanctions law.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeekReiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations." Rubio's post on X wrote: “Great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in New York today,” saying the two were “building on the US-India strategic partnership” and coordinating on regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts.

US-Russia sanctions

The Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) gives US President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. The tariffs are not automatic and would depend on the administration's implementation. India and China are among the largest buyers of Russian crude, putting their exports to the US potentially at risk if Washington invokes the new tariff powers.

The sanctions legislation adds another point of tension to the relationship as India and the US continue to navigate trade and energy-related differences. Meanwhile, New Delhi has maintained that its energy decisions are guided by national interests and the need to ensure energy security. India has also warned that the US legislation could affect bilateral ties and global energy markets. 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to  Trump for enacting a sweeping sanctions package directed at Russia. In a post on X, Zelenskyy additionally acknowledged the legacy of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, after whom the bill was titled, while remembering his frequent appeals for harsher penalties against Russia during diplomatic trips to Ukraine.“When Lindsey Graham was here in Ukraine, he would always talk about how important it was not to ease pressure on Russia, to strengthen sanctions and seek a path to peace,” Zelenskyy wrote.

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