Jaish chief Masood Azhar met Mullah Baradar, sought help for attack on India: Report

This meeting took place in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan from 17 to 19 August and was arranged by ISI.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2021, 08:41 PM IST

After the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan, the security threat to India is rising continuously. It is feared that now Afghanistan can become a safe haven for Pakistani terrorists.

According to sources cited by Zee News, the leader of terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar has met Taliban leader Mullah Baradar. This meeting took place in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan from 17 to 19 August. This meeting was arranged by ISI.

As per the sources, Masood Azhar met Mulla Ghani Baradar along with Abdul Rauf. In the meeting, Masood Azhar told the Taliban that they should now start their operations keeping India at the center. Masood Azhar asked Baradar to help the Taliban complete Jaish's Kashmir operation.

It may be noted that with the support of Pakistan, the Taliban has captured most of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul. Even before the capture, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country and went to the United Arab Emirates. After the situation worsened, most countries including India have called back their diplomats from Afghanistan, which gave Pakistan full opportunity to spread its feet there.

Pakistan, which claims to be against terrorism but provides safe haven to terrorists, sees the Taliban's victory as its own in Afghanistan. As per experts, the glorification of Taliban triumph in Afghanistan by Pakistani leaders is a savoury recipe for further disaster.

A general wave of rejoice swayed Pakistan left, right and centre. Former military officials were the first ones to tweet in sheer rapture about the 'victory of faith' over the 'imperialist west'. They were shortly joined by the sitting ministers and religious parties' leaders who expressed their delight over the defeat of imperialist America and the decimation of Indian ambition in Afghanistan.

