Jail for three in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case in Pakistan

In the January 2020 case of vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced up to two years imprisonment to three convicts. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib is a site near Lahore where Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru was born. Last year in January, a mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted stones. However, the police had then controlled the situation.

Pakistan's anti terrorism court has sentenced Mohammed Imran for two years of imprisonment and six months each imprisonment to his brother Mohammed Salman and cousin Mohammed Raza. At the same time the court aquitted four other alleged accused in the case. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was attacked on January 3, 2020.

All the suspects were present in the court when the sentence was announced. Strict security measures were taken to handle any protest by the religious elements in the wake of their conviction.

According to the FIR, Mohammed Imran had incited the mob. He wanted to settle his family issue and created a law-and-order situation in the Nankana city. Police said Chishti had deliberately misled the area's Muslim people against the Sikhs for his 'family matter'.

What is the case?

- Hundreds of angry Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib pelted stones on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on January 3, 2020.

- The mob was led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, who is the daughter of the gurdwara's granthi.

- The mob of angry Muslims gheraoed the holy shrine that afternoon, leaving many devotees stranded inside.

- The protesters threatened to destroy the gurdwara and build a mosque in its place.

- Hassan's brother had said that he will ensure that no Sikh is left in the city and that it is renamed from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa.

- Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement condemning the vandalism of the holy Sikh shrine.

Historical significance of Nankana Sahib

- Nankana Sahib is a city of 80,000 in Pakistan's Punjab province, where Gurdwara Janam Asthan (also called Nankana Sahib Gurdwara) is located.

- The shrine is built over the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, was believed to be born in 1469.

- It is 75 kms to the west of Lahore, and is the capital of Nankana Sahib district.

- The city was previously known as Talwandi, and was founded by Rai Bhoi, a wealthy landlord.

- Rai Bhoi’s grandson, Rai Bular Bhatti, renamed the town 'Nankana Sahib' in honour of the Guru.