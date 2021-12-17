Headlines

Jackie Potter: "You must listen to your heart and pay heed to your calling"

JP Talent isn't just to fill vacant position in companies but to help hard-working people find their success & happiness through career advancement

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 07:02 AM IST

Finding a fulfilling career can be a long and tedious process, as only a small percentage of people enter the workforce with a clear idea of what they want to do. For the unfortunate majority, finding the 'right fit' entails a complete career change up to 12 times by the time they reach the age of 50.

According to a recent survey, 52% of US workers are considering changing jobs this year, and as many as 44% have concrete plans to do so. However, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has had such an impact on the global economy and that approximately 25% of US adults have lost their jobs since it started, one may wonder—Is it a wise move to make a career change during such an uncertain time?

Jackie Potter, the CEO and founder of JP Talent, says there has never been a better time to change careers than now. According to her, globalization and a rapidly growing and evolving economy have increased the demand for professionals with the business knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to critical discussions and drive strategic decision-making.

"The candidate market is insanely competitive, as the majority of businesses are now looking to expand their teams as the world returns to normal," she explains. "This makes it extremely difficult to find candidates who are a good fit in terms of skills and culture, which is where JP Talent steps in."

Jackie Potter founded JP Talent with the goal of matching top-tier creative talent with clients and projects that share common interests and passions. As Jackie Potter further explains, the mission of JP Talent isn't just to fill vacant positions in companies but also to help hard-working Americans find their success and happiness through career advancement.

Jackie Potter points out that making career changes can be detrimental to one's success, but just as often, it’s the only way to evolve and improve. Still, how can anyone know when is the time to make a move and take a career leap? As Jackie Potter explains, it's not always easy to pinpoint what's going on, but a few things may indicate it's time for a change. One of which being, being undervalued.

“Everyone has moments of insecurities and thoughts and feelings of being undervalued by their current company,” says Potter, “However, if a company is not going to bat for you, or if you don’t get a well-deserved salary raise, you know that it’s time to move on.”

For those who are still unsure whether they should take a career leap or don't know how to recognize their inner calling, she says that they should ask themselves just one question: "Am I happy?"

"Take a deep look inside yourself and ask if you are happy with where you are," she says. "If the answer is no, it's time for a change. And always remember, you are the one in charge of shaping your career advancement, and more importantly, if you know where you want to be, the sky is the limit."

 

-Brand Desk Content

