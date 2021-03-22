Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's very first tweet sold for Rs 18 crore in auction

Headlines

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim; check full list here

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man behind India's national flag?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

Indian cricketers who were born outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's very first tweet sold for Rs 18 crore in auction

The auction was reportedly won by Sina Estavi, CEO of tech company Bridge Oracle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 10:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's very first tweet has been sold for a little over Rs 18 crore ($2.4 million) which would now be donated in Bitcoins to a charity. 

The bid for the 15-year-old tweet dated March 6, 2006 (saying 'just setting up my twttr') was put up as an NFT (non-fungible token) on a platform called Valuables has reportedly been won by Sina Estavi, CEO of tech company Bridge Oracle.

"Ending this March 21st. Will immediately convert proceeds to #Bitcoin. And send to @GiveDirectly Africa Response," Dorsey had earlier tweeted.

NFT is a digital good on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to Valuables, "What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator".

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain.

The artist Grimes recently sold several NFT items for nearly $6 million. An NFT of LeBron James making a historic dunk for the Lakers garnered more than $200,000.

On March 11, an NFT of a work by digital artist Mike Winkelmann sold for $69 million at Christie's, making him "among the top three most valuable living artists".

Non-fungible mean you can't exchange it for another thing of equal value.

(With IANS inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill star as India thrash West Indies by 9 wickets

OMG 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film is much better than part 1, makes strong case for sex education

Mysore Pak recipe: Know how to make 'world's best street food sweet' at home

Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police releases traffic advisory for dress rehearsal today; check routes to avoid here

Meet one of Noida's richest who earned Rs 614 crore from his firm, earned Rs 64 lakh per day salary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE