Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's very first tweet sold for Rs 18 crore in auction

The auction was reportedly won by Sina Estavi, CEO of tech company Bridge Oracle.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's very first tweet has been sold for a little over Rs 18 crore ($2.4 million) which would now be donated in Bitcoins to a charity.

The bid for the 15-year-old tweet dated March 6, 2006 (saying 'just setting up my twttr') was put up as an NFT (non-fungible token) on a platform called Valuables has reportedly been won by Sina Estavi, CEO of tech company Bridge Oracle.

"Ending this March 21st. Will immediately convert proceeds to #Bitcoin. And send to @GiveDirectly Africa Response," Dorsey had earlier tweeted.

NFT is a digital good on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to Valuables, "What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator".

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain.

The artist Grimes recently sold several NFT items for nearly $6 million. An NFT of LeBron James making a historic dunk for the Lakers garnered more than $200,000.

On March 11, an NFT of a work by digital artist Mike Winkelmann sold for $69 million at Christie's, making him "among the top three most valuable living artists".

Non-fungible mean you can't exchange it for another thing of equal value.

(With IANS inputs)