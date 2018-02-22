Ivanka Trump to attend Winter Olympics closing ceremony in South Korea

Headlines

Ameesha Patel says Kareena Kapoor didn't back out, but was 'asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'They were having...'

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover put to ‘sleep mode’ as it completes first assignments on Moon, says ISRO

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi; check list and other details

G20 summit menu: Millet-based cuisine for world leaders; check list

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK match called off after rain plays spoilsport, Pakistan reach Super 4 stage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ameesha Patel says Kareena Kapoor didn't back out, but was 'asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'They were having...'

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

G20 summit menu: Millet-based cuisine for world leaders; check list

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

HomeWorld

World

Ivanka Trump to attend Winter Olympics closing ceremony in South Korea

Ivanka Trump will be leading a high-profile American delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea this weekend, the White House has announced.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2018, 11:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ivanka Trump will be leading a high-profile American delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea this weekend, the White House has announced.

Vice President Mike Pence had led the US delegation for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics being held in Pyeongchang on February 9.

Ivanka, the eldest daughter and one of the advisors of US President Donald Trump, will be leading her country for the closing ceremony on February 24, the White House said on Wednesday.

"I am honoured to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. We look forward to congratulating 'Team USA' and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved. Their talent, drive, grit and spirit embodies American excellence, and inspire us all," Ivanka said.

Other members of the delegation include James E Risch, Chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, Sarah H Sanders, Press Secretary and General Vincent K Brooks, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and US Forces Korea.

According to a senior administration official, the delegation would be in South Korea to not only cheer on American athletes, but also reaffirm the US-South Korea alliance and reach out to and meet athletes from all countries, particularly from South Korea, and the South Korean people.

During the transition and at the beginning of the administration, Ivanka was involved in conversations with the Olympic committee about the mega event coming over to Los Angeles, another administration official said, explaining the reason for her being selected for the delegation.

Ivanka, during her stay in South Korea, would have a meeting with the South Korean President, the official said.

"A big part of our message, with regard to the Korean peninsula, is also standing shoulder to shoulder with a vital ally, celebrating the success of that ally and the remarkable transformation and rise of its society and economy over the past more than half century since the Korean War ended in 1953," the official said.

The official added that this will make clear to the world that the US and South Korea stand together as partners in this alliance, in a relationship and a friendship that "transcends the alliance", that's economic and cultural and so on.

"So, that's the fundamental, core message that she's going to be carrying. It's not meant to, nor does it detract from any other message, or indicate that we're turning away from any other message.

"But we think that, the appropriate message for this delegation to take, at the close of a successful games, is to say 'Well done and congratulations' to the South Korean people and forward to many more years of fruitful partnership between the two countries," said the official.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zurich Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra bags second position with 85.71 m throw

Amit Rai recalls folding hands in front of CBFC members to get UA certificate for OMG 2: ‘Must have sent 70 messages...'

ISRO Aditya-L1 mission: Meet Nigar Shaji, woman scientist who is project director of India's first solar mission

GATE 2024 registrations begin at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link to apply

Congress president Kharge reacts to call of Special Session of Parliament, India is 'going towards dictatorship'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE