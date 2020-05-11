'Its time to modify lockdown measures, not end it': UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Sunday that the precautionary coronavirus lockdown in the country will not be lifted anytime soon.

He also added how that the government is planning to ease lockdown by implementing certain measures that have led to the economy shut down for nearly over two months now.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week. Instead, we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures," Johnson said during a televised address.

The UK PM also addressed the issue of people who can't do work from home, assuring they will be allowed to go back to the office from Monday onwards.

People will also be allowed to take part in an unlimited amount of outdoor exercise, sports etc from Wednesday only if all social distancing protocols are maintained.

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your household," he said.

Boris Johnson then went on to lay out a five-level alert system and said: "Level One means the disease is no longer present in the UK and Level Five is the most critical - the kind of situation we could have had if the NHS (National Health Service) had been overwhelmed."

"Over the period of the lockdown we have been in Level Four, and it is thanks to your sacrifice we are now in a position to begin to move in steps to Level Three," he explained.

Boris also assured that phase two of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country will be easing "at the earliest" by June 1.